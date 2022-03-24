IRCSO responding to shooting in Sam's Club parking lot in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies are in the parking lot of Sam's Club at 58th Avenue and State Road 60 responding to what they are calling a "disturbance" that ended in a deputy-involved shooting.

Indian River County law enforcement and rescue workers respond to a reported shooting March 24, 2022 in the Sam's Club parking lot off 58th Avenue and State Road 60. One person was taken to a hospital.

The person shot was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

All businesses in the area are open. The west side of the Sam's Club parking lot is shut down "due to police activity," according to sheriff's spokeswoman Debbie Carson.

Check back for more information.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Deputies respond to shooting in Sam's Club parking lot near Vero Beach