IRCSO: Treasure Coast business owner charged with child porn possession planned to escape jail

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – After attempts to leave jail on claims of ill-health failed, sheriff's officials said a 78-year-old businessman facing 49 child pornography charges devised a plan to escape by drafting a team to “take out” corrections officers during a doctor’s visit.

John Manchec, of the 4500 block of Kodiak Drive, west of Vero Beach, now faces 51 charges including attempted escape following a two-month investigation, according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Sheriff Eric Flowers on Monday May 22, 2023 presented images of the property of John Manchec, 78, which he said would have likely been used in a failed escape attempt orchestrated by Manchec from Indian River County Jail where he awaits trial on 49 child pornography possession charges and now a charge of attempted escape.

Manchec was first arrested in December 2014 on charges stemming from a state investigation into internet activity of file transfers of videos and images of pornographic material involving children under the ages of 12 and 18.

He left the country after paying a nearly $500,000 bail a week later and returned to Europe, where, since the 90s, he’s owned and renovated a sprawling Medieval estate into a hotel in southwestern France - the Chateau Pechrigal, sheriff's officials said. The estate was put up for auction in 2020, according to Barnebys.com and Concierge Auctions.

At a news conference Monday, Sheriff Eric Flowers spoke about the attempts to have Manchec extradited from France, which were denied, and his arrest in the Dominican Republic in 2020.

Since then, Manchec has been in Indian River County Jail, where Flowers said he hatched a plot to escape with fellow inmates and some of his employees.

Court and state business records show Manchec has been involved in several businesses in the Treasure Coast since the mid-90s, but is currently registered as president or manager of Selective Properties Florida, Aero Shade Technologies, Inc., and MSA Aircraft Products, Inc. in Vero Beach and Fort Pierce.

Sheriff Eric Flowers at a Monday May 22, 2023 press conference where he spoke about a 78-year-old man facing dozens of child pornography possession charges who he said organized an escape attempt which was intercepted by detectives.

Originally from France, Manchec got his start in early computer sales in the mid-70s then moved into U.S. aerospace engineering in the 90s, first in Fort Lauderdale and then Vero Beach, according to court filings.

His attorneys sought his removal from jail on medical grounds in January, saying Manchec suffered several chronic medical conditions and broke his hip and wrist while incarcerated in late 2022.

Flowers said the plan to flee involved an April 12 doctor’s visit and multiple people employed by Manchec.

After receiving tips about the imminent escape, Flowers said detectives began monitoring Manchec’s phone calls and found he orchestrated an escape with his employees using the code word “paint job.”

“These folks that are on the outside are going to wait until Manchec has a doctor’s visit and they’re going to take out our correction’s staff while he’s out at the medical facility and they’re going to grab him and they’re going to have his plane ready in Fort Pierce,” said Flowers.

The yacht called the "Princess of Palau" owned by John Manchec, 78, who Sheriff Eric Flowers said concocted a failed jail escape while awaiting trial on child pornography possession charges from a 2014 investigation.

Among his luxury assets thought likely to be used in the escape were a plane, a yacht and a black utility van purchased just for the plot, Flowers said.

“He’s going back to his castle in France … he’s going to escape in his plane and get back to France and he’s never going to have to face these charges,” Flowers said.

Manchec, he said, earlier paid the bail of a cellmate who went to live in his home and made arrangements for the planned escape, including preparing suitcases with clothes and liquor preference.

Flowers said detectives devised a ruse, where they would carry out the planned doctor visit and intercept the escape attempt - had it been carried out.

There were ultimately four people charged and arrested, accused of being on Manchec’s team involved in the plot.

Although members involved told detectives they planned to use pepper spray or a distraction of some kind to free Manchec, Flowers said, “We take this very seriously, as though they attempted to potentially kill our folks out there.”

Manchec was charged with attempted escape and remains in jail without bail.

Others accused in the plot were charged with criminal conspiracy and unlawful use of a communication device.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

