Iredell County deputy dies while on duty at elementary school, sheriff says

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marty Joe Lewis died Friday while on duty as a school resource officer at Scotts Elementary, the sheriff stated.

Lewis experienced “a critical medical incident,” the sheriff said.

First responders performed CPR on Lewis but were unsuccessful.

Lewis, a 20-year veteran with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, “was dedicated to and loved working with the staff and students at Scotts Elementary School.”

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

