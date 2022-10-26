Get to know our journalists + Fake bomb threat at Iredell County courthouse

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Wednesday!

Lisa Vernon Sparks joined The Charlotte Observer in July to work with reporters tackling topics in race, equity and representation across multiple beats, plus lead the newspaper’s mobile newsroom effort.

We’ll kick off the series with our new race, culture and community engagement editor, Lisa Vernon Sparks.

Three months into her gig, Lisa works with reporters doing enterprise/accountability journalism covering race, inequity and underrepresentation of marginalized groups across several beats.

But there’s more to Lisa than just being a word nerd — one hidden fact: she’s a former professional ballerina.

Get to know Lisa.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s office released photos of a possible suspect who made a false bomb threat to the Iredell County Courthouse and District Attorney’s Office Tuesday afternoon.

There was a bomb scare yesterday afternoon in Iredell County and investigators are looking for a man they believe to be behind it.

The man called in the threat to the county courthouse and District Attorney’s Office. The caller said he placed the explosives in the courthouse building and DA’s office because a family member of his was recently sentenced to prison. At the time of the call, over 100 citizens and employees were in the buildings, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement.

Deputies evacuated both buildings but no bombs were found. Investigators traced the call to a Wi-Fi signal accessed at a business on North Center Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public to identify the individual and released photos today from surveillance cameras of a possible suspect.

Kallie Cox updates the story on the search for the suspect.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said on Wednesday Ahylea Willard’s car had been stolen after her death. CMPD said the car is a Mercedes Benz C250 with NC license plate number TJV-4843.

Police are asking for help to find the car of a Charlotte woman killed on Sunday.

Ahylea Willard, 32, was found dead Sunday morning at an apartment complex in east Charlotte, located on Snow Lane, close to Albemarle Road Park. She’d been shot, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Authorities said today Willard’s car was stolen and believe it is “connected to the murder.”

Security camera footage of the vehicle and its occupants are blurry and no suspect information has been released.

Kallie Cox has more on the search in connection with the murder.

Casey Kerwan, right, won the 2022 eNASCAR series championship on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte. The trophy was presented by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

An interesting NASCAR event took place last night.

The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Championship in Uptown Charlotte was decided last night with Casey Kirwan taking the checkered flag. Kirwan outmaneuvered three drives in the Championship 4 to claim the $100,000 prize and series trophy — which is named after Dale Earnhardt Jr. and modeled after the old Winston Cup.

“It’s insane,” the driver of the No. 95 car told The Charlotte Observer today. Kirwan said this a few minutes after he’d smiled for cameras and cried while hugging his family, who’d supported him as a iRacing competitor and streamer for years. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

The four drivers who were competing for the championship were up on a stage, with their own racing rigs assembled the way they like it, and they competed in front of a live audience for the first time in series history.

Alex Zietlow details the special NASCAR event.

