Ireland Baldwin: My Pregnancy Is Hard, And Having ‘Idiots’ In The Family Doesn’t Help

Ireland Baldwin in 2020.

Ireland Baldwin is speaking out about her pregnancy struggles.

On Wednesday, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared a lengthy note online about her experience. “Pregnancy is hard,” she wrote on Instagram. “It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that.”

She added: “I’m exhausted. I’m unmotivated. I feel like life is passing by.”

In December, Peopleconfirmed that Ireland Baldwin was expecting her first child with musician RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos. The two live together and own a business in Gearhart, Oregon.

In her new note, Baldwin said that she has “always wanted a baby with the right person.”

“I grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like,” she wrote. “I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally.”

Throughout her post, Baldwin indicated that she feels “alone.” She praised RAC and said that without him, “I would have lost my mind.” But she also expressed a need for more support.

“It’s hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with,” Baldwin wrote. “It’s hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by.”

It’s unclear which “idiots” Baldwin was referring to, but she did appear to have a difficult family life while growing up. Her parents split in 2001, beginning a heated four-year custody fight over her.

The court battle turned particularly ugly in 2007, when the press got ahold of an angry voicemail that Alec Baldwin left for his then-11-year-old daughter. In it, the elder Baldwin called the girl “a rude, thoughtless, little pig.”

Although Ireland Baldwin later commented that the “only problem with that voice mail was that people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was,” her mothertoldNet-A-Porter’s The Edit magazine in 2016 that divorce is “hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it.”

Basinger said that due to her “public and nasty” breakup, she raised her daughter in “a very unconventional way.”

“I just wanted her to be free,” Basinger said at the time. “If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine. I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals.”

And although Baldwin now appears to be in a different phase of her life, she expressed at the end of her Instagram post that she hopes her thoughts on pregnancy resonate with other expectant mothers.

“All of this is still worth it but its ok to admit how hard and scary it all can be,” she wrote. “You are not alone.”