Ireland Baldwin shows off 'stretch marks,' 'curves' in bikini photos

Ireland Baldwin showed off her bikini body in photos shared on Instagram recently.

The 25-year-old model wore a brown bathing suit that revealed her tattoos. She captioned the photos with a message of body positivity.

"Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human," she wrote.

"fall colorzzzzz comin’ in hot," Ireland captioned another set of photos from the same shoot, adding an emoji.

Ireland is no stranger to showing off her body on the internet. She previously told her father, Alec Baldwin, to "get over" her racy photos.

The model addressed the issue once during an interview with UsWeekly after Alec commented on one of her photos.

"I like being naked," she explained to the outlet. "The slut-shaming and all the s--t that I get all the time from posting a photo — I don’t even look at comments anymore. People are wasting their time, honestly. … I’m going to continue to be naked, and it’s fun, and everyone should be. Honestly!"

"The photos I get yelled at by my dad are the ones where I am drunk-eating at night at 2 a.m. at IHOP," she explained. "I posted this video, like, drinking maple syrup, and he was like, ‘You have to take that down! No one’s going to take you seriously.’"

"And I’m like, ‘Get over it, old man,'" she said.