Ireland to buy 1 million COVID-19 vaccines from Romania

COVID-19 vaccinations in Dublin
·1 min read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland has agreed in principle to buy one million COVID-19 vaccines from Romania, an Irish government spokesman said on Friday, just days after Romania agreed to offload over 1 million excess shots to fellow EU member Denmark.

Supplies are far outstripping demand for COVID-19 shots in Romania, where vaccine hesitancy is spreading as a result of entrenched distrust of state institutions, misinformation campaigns and lack of public awareness.

Ireland has one of the highest rates of vaccine uptake in Europe. Almost 45% of its 3.8 million adult population have been fully vaccinated and 65% have received their first of two doses.

The government hopes its decision to speed up vaccinating younger people will slow the spread of the extremely contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and resume a delayed reopening of the economy.

"The Taoiseach (prime minister) had a good discussion this morning with his EU counterpart, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and they agreed in principle to the purchase of one million vaccines," a spokesman for Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said.

"This process is continuing and is yet to be completed."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One year after 6-year-old boy killed on July 4th, California police name new suspect

    “I don’t feel like the city has done enough to get this little boy and his family some justice.”

  • Liberty: Lots of travelers expected on freer Fourth of July

    Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. Airlines are expecting a banner holiday and have struggled to get enough staffing to fly their planes and keep up with the millions of travelers passing through airports. President Joe Biden has welcomed the July 4 holiday as a historic moment in the nation's recovery from a crisis that has killed over 600,000 Americans and led to months of restrictions that are now almost gone.

  • Facebook under fire as U.S. lawmakers press for new antitrust complaint

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers who are experts in antitrust urged the Federal Trade Commission on Friday to press on with its lawsuit against Facebook, according to a statement from the office of Senator Amy Klobuchar. In a letter to the new FTC Chair Lina Khan, who took the position last month, Klobuchar and Senator Mike Lee and Representatives David Cicilline and Ken Buck urged the FTC to "pursue enforcement action against Facebook and to consider all available options under the law for ensuring that the commission’s claims receive a full and fair hearing before the court."

  • Hackers breached several MPs' email accounts, Poland says

    The email accounts of about a dozen members of parliament were hacked recently, Polish counter-intelligence said on Friday, disclosing further details of one of the biggest cyberattacks on the country in recent years. The revelations come two weeks after the authorities said top Polish government officials had been hit by a far-reaching cyberattack conducted in June that affected over 100 email accounts of current and former government officials. Among the accounts reportedly breached was the personal account of the prime minister's top aide Michal Dworczyk, an intrusion that spurred a series of leaks that have led to opposition criticism of officials for using private accounts to exchange confidential documents.

  • Why Global-e Online Stock Skyrocketed 73.7% in June

    The e-commerce stock is now up by roughly 115% from market close on the day of its initial public offering in early May.

  • The UK has given up on getting a Brexit deal for its financial sector

    The UK tried to keep the doors to the European market open for its financial services industry—but it failed. Now the government has given up and is "moving forward."

  • China's ruling party grooms new members for its next century

    Backs straight, heads high, three dozen Communist Party members in red neckties who hope for leadership posts belt out a poem by revolutionary leader Mao Zedong at a historic mountainside battle site in central China. “We stay upright even as we’re surrounded by countless enemy forces!” declare the men and women, who are on a two-week course at the China Executive Leadership Academy. As the party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its 1921 founding, training centers such as the one in Jinggangshan play a key role in efforts by President Xi Jinping’s government to extend its control over a changing society.

  • Michael Cohen says Trump org charges are ‘tip of the iceberg’

    ‘There is so much more that’s going to be coming’

  • Almost twice as many EU citizens as thought have been living in UK

    Nearly twice as many EU citizens have been living in the UK as previously thought, with the number of applications for settled status having passed six million. A near record monthly total of 400,000 EU citizens applied for settled status in June to beat Wednesday night's deadline, taking the total applicants for the scheme to 6.02 million, the Home Office disclosed on Friday. That compares with previous Home Office estimates of 3.5 to 4.1 million EU citizens who were expected to apply and Offic

  • Boris Johnson to confront Angela Merkel over quarantine demand for vaccinated Britons

    Boris Johnson is set to challenge Angela Merkel over why she pushed for tougher restrictions on vaccinated British travellers when they hold talks at Chequers on Friday. The Prime Minister and the German chancellor are expected to discuss travel rules during the pandemic when they meet at Mr Johnson's official country residence. Mrs Merkel recently called on the European Union to adopt a single policy of making Britons quarantine even when double-jabbed to protect against the Indian or delta var

  • The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

    For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were

  • Australian regulator may authorise media group talks with Google, Facebook

    Country Press Australia (CPA) is seeking authorisation to allow its members to hammer out a payments deal with Google and Facebook for use of news content on the tech platforms, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. CPA represents 81 news publishers that publish about 160 regional newspapers across the country.

  • Olympics-Brazil bobsled optimistic fifth time's a charm in Beijing

    They don’t have snow but they have athletic prowess and they have dreams and the Brazilian bobsled team are optimistic it will be fifth time lucky in their quest for a medal at the next Winter Olympics. Team captain Edson Bindilatti competed in the bobsled event at the Winter Olympics in 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018 and he thinks Brazil are getting closer and closer to glory. "We have high-level athletes here in Brazil, athletes with the same capability as any others in the world,” Bindilatti told Reuters.

  • Death toll rises as 7-year-old found in ruins of Florida condo collapse

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The death toll from last week's condominium collapse in Florida rose on Friday to 20 after search-and-rescue crews found two more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter, officials said. The grim, painstaking search for victims in the rubble, which was suspended for most of Thursday over safety concerns, proceeded on Friday with greater caution and a watchful eye on a hurricane that could strike Florida within days. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news briefing that the totals were fluid, in part because investigators sometimes learned of additional family members when determining whether missing residents were safe.

  • Do COVID vaccines work in people with HIV, cancer or organ transplants? What we know

    Evidence so far suggests it depends on the condition you have.

  • Heatstroke in Cats is Rare, But These Prevention Methods Can Keep Them Safe

    While not as common of an occurrence for cats as it might be for dogs, a vet explains why it might happen and what to do right away.

  • Breaking down the charges against Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg

    The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg have been indicted on 15 charges in New York involving alleged tax evasion and fraud. Trump Organization lawyers and legal analysts believe prosecutors ultimately hope to get at Donald Trump himself. Attorney and "Law and Crime" TV host Jesse Weber joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the case.

  • What we know about 'Unindicted Co-conspirator #1' in the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO

    Donald Trump's family company was charged Thursday in a sprawling tax crime investigation from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

  • Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid

    The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is surging through Asia this week, with record numbers of infections in Australia and South Korea, prompting some countries to tighten curbs and others to hasten vaccination. The variant, first detected in India in December last year, has spread to about 100 countries and the World Health Organisation warned recently that it could soon become the dominant form of the virus. It is also driving a spike in cases in Japan, casting a pall over this month's Olympic Games.

  • Supreme Court strikes down California law requiring disclosure of political donors

    The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a California law that required nonprofits to hand over a list of their biggest donors.Why it matters: Some campaign-finance advocates have feared the court will begin chipping away at disclosure rules more broadly, making it harder and harder to figure out who’s funding major political causes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: In a 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John