Ireland 'was considering' playing Biden card to force EC to back down

James Crisp
US President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office&#xa0; - MANDEL NGAN&#xa0;/AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office - MANDEL NGAN /AFP

Ireland might have been planning to pull Joe Biden into the border row, European diplomats speculated on Saturday.

Irish officials may have threatened to use their government’s connection to the US president to force an about-turn from the European Commission.

The EU’s border threat, which Dublin was not warned about, sparked a tense call between Michael Martin, the Irish taoiseach, and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president.

Diplomats in Brussels suggested Dublin could have “picked up the Batphone to Biden” or reminded Mrs Von der Leyen of the president’s attachment to Ireland and the peace process.

Mr Biden has Irish roots and has regularly warned the UK against erecting a hard border in Ireland.

The commission’s move was greeted with outrage in Dublin as the Irish government had previously persuaded it that no hard border on the island had to be one of the foundations of the final Brexit agreement.

In a rare moment of unity, political parties in the north and south of Ireland agreed the commission’s move would be a disaster and urged it to reverse the decision.

Arlene Foster, the first minister of Northern Ireland, described it as an “incredible act of hostility”. Colum Eastwood, the leader of the SDLP, the moderate nationalist party, said it was a “serious error of judgment”.

The commission’s miscalculation came at a time of uncertainty in the province as the operation of the sea border as part of the Northern Ireland protocol has hindered the flow of goods from Britain.

Over the past few weeks, some unionist politicians and prominent loyalists had urged Britain to invoke Article 16 to override the NI protocol, which they blamed for the interrupted trade flows.

Steve Aiken, leader of the Ulster Unionists, said the commission’s threat to invoke Article 16 “had blown out of the water” any reason why the British government should not bypass the NI protocol.

Michelle O’Neill, leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, contacted the Dublin government on Friday to raise “serious concerns” about the commission’s unilateral move, which she called “ill-judged”, adding that “calm heads need to prevail”.

Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign minister, said on Friday evening that his government was working with the commission to resolve the issue.

Mr Martin rang Mrs Von der Leyen at around 7.30pm. It is understood he told her invoking Article 16 would be a very serious mistake.

It is believed the commission accepted immediately and set about removing the contentious clause from legislation.

The view in Dublin is that commission officials acted in haste and didn’t fully understand the sensitivities of the protocol.

Catherine Hallahan prepares to hang an American flag inside her family&#39;s hairdressers in Ballina, Co Mayo to mark Mr. Biden&#39;s inauguration - Niall Carson&#xa0;/PA
Catherine Hallahan prepares to hang an American flag inside her family's hairdressers in Ballina, Co Mayo to mark Mr. Biden's inauguration - Niall Carson /PA

Moreover, they believe that had Phil Hogan still been EU trade commissioner the Article 16 would never have been on the table.

Mr Hogan was forced to resign last summer over breaches of Covid restrictions. However, there is no wider rupture between Dublin and Brussels over the vaccination programme.

One senior source said, “if all member states went it alone, then Ireland would have been at the back of the queue when it came to buying vaccines”.

As it stands, Ireland has access to 1 per cent of the commission’s portfolio of 2.3 billion vaccines, which is more than enough to inoculate the population.

One Irish government source said that even though tempers were frayed, it was important not to get into “vaccine warfare” with the UK or any other third country.

Latest Stories

  • Critics say plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is an insult to her legacy

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For Decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicCoronavirus vaccine guide: Everything you need to know so far5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Congresswoman urges Biden team to involve more distributors in COVID vaccine shipments

    A Democratic U.S. lawmaker urged the Biden administration to involve additional major healthcare distributors in the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to speed vaccinations, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The Trump administration signed an exclusive deal with healthcare distributor McKesson Corp to ship COVID-19 vaccines for the government. "Given the scale of vaccinations needed in response to this pandemic ... I encourage you to consider utilizing all distributors and the full infrastructure of our commercial pharmaceutical distribution network," Representative Anna Eshoo wrote in the letter, which was dated Jan. 28 and addressed to Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Family of Florida teen body-slammed by school officer demands his firing

    “(We’re) just angry and want justice to be served," said the mother of Taylor Bracey.

  • Trump's popularity 'never been stronger than today' as Republicans vow to win back House

    Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party's future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president. Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to Mr Trump. "President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," it said. Mr McCarthy, an ally who encouraged Mr Trump's baseless election fraud claims, distanced himself from the outgoing president after Mr Trump was accused of inspiring his supporters to storm the US Capitol earlier this month. He declared that Joe Biden was the winner of the November election and that Mr Trump "bears responsibility for (the January 6) attack on Congress by mob rioters".

  • State bar looking into lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims

    The organization that licenses lawyers in Georgia has opened an inquiry into conservative attorney Lin Wood, who gained national attention since the general election for persistent, unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The State Bar of Georgia “is proceeding with an inquiry” under the bar rule that has to do with mental incapacity or substance abuse “to the extent of impairing competency as a lawyer," chief operating officer Sarah Coole confirmed in an email Friday.

  • Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The head of Germany's vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca's vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference. * Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. * AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

  • Cuomo Won’t Apologize for Nursing-Home Miscount, Says ‘Who Cares’ Where Deaths Recorded

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the issue of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes had become a “political football,” in his first public comments after Attorney General Letitia James found that his administration had drastically undercounted nursing-home deaths. The state health department in April 2020 altered the way it reported coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents. Residents who died of COVID-19 in the facilities themselves were listed as nursing home deaths, while residents who died after being transported to a hospital were not included in that tally. The change in reporting artificially lowered the true death toll. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker admitted on Thursday night that 3,829 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in a hospital since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total nursing home death toll from 8,914 to 12,743, a jump of 43 percent. “Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, people died.” Cuomo told reporters on Friday. My father “was in a hospital, got transferred to a nursing home. My father died. My father was in a nursing home, got transferred to a hospital. My father died. People died.” Cuomo added, “If you look at New York State, we have a lower percentage of deaths in nursing homes than other states. A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. New York State, we’re…about 28 percent, but we’re below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares — 33, 28, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home — they died.” (The percentage of nursing home deaths appears to be 30 percent, not 28 percent as Cuomo asserted.) The governor also accused former Trump adviser Michael Caputo for bringing national attention to coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes and using it as a “political football.” “To play politics with it the way they did: that was mean,” Cuomo said referring to the Trump administration. “Because if you lost someone in a nursing home, then it put a thought in your head, ‘Well maybe it didn’t have to be. Maybe my father died unnecessarily.’ And that was just cruel to do, because it wasn’t true.”

  • Biden tours vaccination site at Walter Reed

    President Joe Biden makes his first major foray outside the White House, visiting wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and then touring the Center's COVID vaccination site. (Jan. 29)

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • GOP faces electoral conundrum in Georgia, new poll suggests

    A new poll released by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday suggests the Republican Party is in a tough spot in Georgia. Democrats — including President Biden, Stacy Abrams, and newly-elected Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) — have strong favorability ratings, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and former President Donald Trump are floundering. But the more telling results may belong to the Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who become a Trump target when he dismissed conspiracies theories about widespread voter fraud in the state's presidential election. The refusal to flinch left him in relatively good graces in Georgia, though it turns out his numbers were buoyed in large part by Democrats, 60 percent of whom said they approve of the job he's done. Republicans, meanwhile, backed Raffensperger at around 38 percent, while nearly 45 percent said they disapprove. For context, President Trump received nearly 85 percent support from Republicans, despite his paltry overall numbers. And therein lies the conundrum. The poll suggests a Republican like Raffensperger could mount a challenge in a statewide election in Georgia, but winning a Republican primary to get there looks difficult. And a candidate more in the mold of Trump would have a good shot at winning the primary, but would likely face an uphill battle in the general, seemingly leaving the party in no-man's land for the moment. Cross tabs of the AJC poll, Q3:Do you approve or disapprove of Sec State Brad Raffensperger?Republicans: 38% approval, 45% disapproval.Democrats: 60% approval,, 20% disapproval.A strong general election candidate. But can he win a Republican primary?https://t.co/3sSRer79FG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 30, 2021 New Georgia poll via @ajc illustrates why GOP doubling-down in Trump and MJT is a recipe for electoral failure: Trump unfav 57/40Biden fav 52/41Abams fav 51/40Ossoff fav 50/40Warnock local: 54/37https://t.co/xNjelSAH0J — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 30, 2021 The poll involved 858 registered Georgia voters and was conducted Jan. 17-28 by UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of error is 4.2 percentage points. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicCoronavirus vaccine guide: Everything you need to know so far5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

    Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones – from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations. Unprecedented mass rallies across Russia on Jan. 23 demanding Navalny's release from jail resulted in thousands of arrests, and dozens of criminal investigations were opened. President Vladimir Putin likened organizers of the protests to “terrorists,” and lawmakers charged that Navalny was a Western stooge and betrayed his country to benefit Russia’s adversaries.

  • China boosts cadres in Hong Kong by 100, as Beijing tightens supervision of city, media report

    China sent an extra 100 cadres to work in its top Hong Kong office in the past year to make sure the city was ruled by patriots, the South China Morning Post said on Friday. Beijing has imposed a tighter grip on the Asian financial hub in the past year, imposing new security laws and arresting political opponents. The Post, citing unnamed sources, said the Hong Kong Liaison Office's expanded responsibilities included tighter supervision and policy implementation in the semiautonomous city.

  • Four-year-old girl discovers 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint at a beach in Wales

    The creature probably stood about 29.5 inches tall, was about 8 feet long and walked on its two hind feet, paleontology curator said.

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”