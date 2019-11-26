Ireland’s Donohoe Says EU-U.K. Trade Deadline ‘Very Demanding’

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will aim to complete a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.K. as soon as possible but the current deadline of the end of next year is challenging, according to Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

“I think it’s a very demanding deadline to have such difficult and complex work done by then,” Donohoe said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Berlin on Tuesday.

“But of course the European Commission and the European Union will be ambitious and we will look to get the work in the negotiation completed as soon as possible,” he added.

The Irish economy stands to sustain the most damage among the EU’s 27 remaining member states in the event of a disorderly Brexit.

Even if the withdrawal agreement goes through the British parliament at the end of January, the U.K. would have just 11 months to negotiate a trade deal with the bloc -- a crucial economic lifeline across the Irish Sea. The Irish government has said that any agreement must have standards closely aligned to the EU.

--With assistance from Dara Doyle.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patrick Donahue in Berlin at pdonahue1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Iain Rogers, Chris Reiter

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.