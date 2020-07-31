Ireland reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, down from sudden spike

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after recording its highest daily total in two months a day earlier when the average of around 20 cases per day during the past two weeks shot up to 85.

Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the government would monitor cases very carefully in the coming days as it considers whether to enter the final phase of Ireland's cautious reopening plan on August 10, due to include the full reopening of pubs.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said earlier on Friday that a sudden spike may reflect a quick response to a number of recent clusters. However he added after the release of Friday's figures that authorities may be beginning to see more cases which they cannot link to outbreaks or close contacts.





