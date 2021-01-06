Ireland reports new record high of 7,836 COVID-19 cases

Sign encouraging people to wear face coverings amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Belfast
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland on Wednesday reported a record 7,836 COVID-19 cases, up from Monday's previous high of 6,110, as the country's chief medical officer said a highly transmissible strain first recorded in Britain had become more widespread.

"There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland," Tony Holohan said in a statement that warned of a "concerning escalation" of admissions to hospital and intensive care units.

Ireland's 14-day infection rate has almost quadrupled in 10 days from 210 cases per 100,000 on Dec. 27 to 819 on Wednesday, according to health ministry data.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Chris Reese)

