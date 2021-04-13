Ireland sees minimal impact on vaccine rollout from AstraZeneca restriction

Eat This, Not That!

With coronavirus vaccines now being distributed at a record pace—4.6 million in one day, according to the CDC on Saturday—it feels like things could be back to normal ASAP. Not quite. More young people are being hospitalized. COVID-19 cases in Michigan are out of control. "If we could just hold on for a while, we'll reach a point where the protection of the general community by the vaccine would really make it very unlikely that we're going to have another surge," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Business Insider. Read on to see where he WON'T go, even though he is vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Dr. Fauci Won't Be Going Indoors With Crowds—No Restaurants, No Movies Restaurants are open for indoor and outdoor dining in many states. Even in big cities like New York, where cases are still considered high due to homegrown variants, movie theaters are open. You won't see Dr. Fauci at Godzilla vs. Kong, however. "I don't think I would—even if I'm vaccinated—go into an indoor, crowded place where people are not wearing masks," Fauci told Business Insider. "That would still be of concern to me," Fauci said. 2 Dr. Fauci Won't Travel The CDC says: "Fully vaccinated people can resume domestic travel and do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel." For international travel, the CDC says: " If you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine: You should continue to follow CDC's recommendations for traveling safely and get tested 3-5 days after travel." But you still won't see Dr. Fauci on an airplane. "I don't really see myself going on any fun trips for a while," he said. "I don't see that in my life," Fauci said. "When this is all over, then I'll worry about that." 3 Dr. Fauci Does Now Hang Out With Other Vaccinated People Indoors Dr. Fauci recalled, to BI, hanging out with neighbors before vaccination. "Whenever we would get together, we would do it outside, freezing our butts off, wearing a mask, having a dinner or having a drink outside on my deck," he said. Now, they go indoors. "We feel very comfortable in the house with no masks, and we can have physical contact and things like that," he told BI. 4 Dr. Fauci Said We Could Return to Normality by the End of Summer When can we, as vaccinated people, get back to some semblance or normality? "It's very difficult to predict, but I would think that we would approach some degree of normality as we get towards the end of the summer and into the fall, and a considerable degree of normality as we get into the winter of this coming year," he told Insider. That timeline depends on: "If we get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated, and it turns out how I suspect: that vaccinated people don't transmit." RELATED: This COVID Vaccine Has the Most Side Effects, Study Says 5 Here's What to Do Until We Return to Normal Follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.