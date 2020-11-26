Ireland set to reopen restaurants, gastropubs from Dec. 7: reports

·1 min read
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dublin
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's cabinet will be asked on Friday to approve the reopening of restaurants and pubs that serve food from Dec. 7, a week after non-essential retailers will be allowed open their doors again, a number of local media outlets reported.

Ireland became one of first European countries to reimpose tough COVID-19 constraints on Oct. 21 when the government shut all non-essential retail and limited pubs and restaurants to takeaway service under its highest level of COVID-19 curbs.

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday that retailers currently constrained to click-and-collect services would be the first to reopen when the restrictions are lifted on Dec. 1.

Varadkar also said he hoped that bans around travel between counties would be lifted for something close to two weeks around the Christmas holidays.

Senior ministers met late on Thursday to finalise the proposals to be put to the rest of cabinet ahead of an announcement by Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Friday.

A government spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate of cases has fallen sharply to 103.9 per 100,000 people from over 300 last month - the third lowest of the 31 countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

However the decline has stalled in the last two weeks and the reproduction rate of the disease has not quite fallen to the mark health officials targeted to keep cases at a low level for a sustained period as the curbs are lifted.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Richard Pullin)

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Fox paid seven figures to settle lawsuit over bogus Seth Rich conspiracy story

    The settlement between Fox News and Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, was publicly disclosed Tuesday, but with no details about the terms.

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Leading Saudi women's activist referred to terrorism court

    A leading Saudi women’s rights activist who’s been imprisoned for 2 1/2 years and drawn attention to the kingdom’s hard limits on dissent will be tried by a court established to oversee terrorism cases, her family said Wednesday. The referral of Loujain al-Hathloul's case to the Specialized Criminal Court is a setback for efforts to push for her swift release and means she will face charges related to terrorism and national security. According to a 53-page report released earlier this year by Amnesty International, the court has been used as “a weapon of repression” to imprison peaceful critics, activists, journalists, clerics and others.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. In the nearest he has come to a concession, Republican Trump said if Biden is certified the election winner by the Electoral College he will depart the White House. Biden is due to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Mine explodes, damaging oil tanker off Saudi Arabia

    A mine in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia's coast near Yemen exploded and damaged an oil tanker Wednesday, authorities said, the latest incident targeting the kingdom amid its long war against Yemen's Houthi rebels. The blast happened before dawn and struck the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker near Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.

  • Why Bhutan's Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is disputed by China

    Tiny Bhutan is feeling the squeeze as its giant neighbours China and India vie for territory.

  • Trump says he will leave White House if Biden wins Electoral College vote

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election, even as he repeated his unfounded claims of massive voter fraud. Speaking to reporters on the Thanksgiving holiday, Republican Trump said if Democrat Biden - who is due to be sworn in on Jan. 20 - is certified the election winner by the Electoral College, he will depart the White House.

  • Azerbaijani leader vows to revive region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijan's president vowed Wednesday to rebuild and revive the Kalbajar region, the latest territory that Armenian forces have ceded in a truce that ended six weeks of intense fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. “We will restore Kalbajar, let no one have doubts about that, and life will return there,” President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation soon after Azerbaijani troops entered the region. “I gave an order to prepare a general layout of the reconstruction of the town, and not just the town of Kalbajar, but of all of the towns" in the region, also known as Kalbajar.

  • New Hampshire Republicans want to impeach the state's GOP governor for requiring people to wear a mask in public places

    New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu's recent mask mandate violates constitutional rights, the backers of the motion said.

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

    There's a chance President Trump's pardon of Michael Flynn could backfire some day.Trump on Wednesday pardoned Flynn, his first national security adviser. In 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn's sentencing was delayed while he cooperated with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, but earlier this year, Flynn's new legal team accused prosecutors of misconduct and asked to have his guilty plea withdrawn. But Trump's pardon, which he announced in a tweet, means Flynn will theoretically no longer be protected from self-incrimination under the 5th Amendment should he ever be called to testify against Trump.> Not saying the President's legal advisors aren't the best, but by pardoning Flynn, he's taken away Flynn's ability to plead the 5th when asked to testify about the President's involvement. Quite the high risk manoeuvre.> > -- Ben Hammersley (@benhammersley) November 25, 2020As Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe explained to Time in 2017, "anyone pardoned by Trump would lose most of the 5th Amendment's protection against compelled testimony that might otherwise have incriminated the pardoned family member or associate, making it much easier for [the Justice Department] and Congress to require such individuals to give testimony that could prove highly incriminating to Trump himself."There are some caveats, of course. While there is speculation Trump could face criminal charges at some point post-presidency, there is no evidence that will happen. Even if it did, it's still unclear exactly what Flynn is being pardoned for, since, as Politico notes, he was criminally exposed both for lying to investigators and "acting as an unregistered agent for Turkey." So if the pardon is specific, there's a chance Flynn would still have that protection. > Q re: Flynn pardon and 5th Am right against self-incrimin. This rt is waived only w/r/t to illegal conduct he was pardoned for--lying to FBI re: contacts w/ Rus amb, right? I.e., hypothetically if Flynn conspired in some unrelated scheme, he retains 5th Am there? @AshaRangappa_> > -- John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 25, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. This is the most important Thanksgiving of your life

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • Biden says his team has spoken to Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’

    Expert says he hopes to continue his work under incoming administration

  • Hong Kong leader lauds new security law despite criticism

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lauded the city’s new national security law on Wednesday as “remarkably effective in restoring stability,” despite criticism that it is severely narrowing the space for free speech and political opposition in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Lam said in her annual policy address that the law had prevented a return of political unrest and that bringing normalcy back to the political system is an urgent priority. Beijing imposed the security law on Hong Kong in June, aiming to crack down on dissent following months of anti-government protests in the city that at times descended into violence.

  • Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin faces bellwether vote on 2021 budget

    Malaysia's parliament will on Thursday decide whether to approve the government's 2021 budget, in a vote that could decide Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's political future as the country grapples with a coronavirus-induced health and economic crisis. Muhyiddin has held a two-seat parliamentary majority since taking power in March, but a recent leadership challenge by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and deepening rifts in his coalition have raised the stakes ahead of the crucial vote. Losing the budget would be as good as a no-confidence vote, analysts have said, and could trigger an election at a time when Malaysia faces a fresh spike in coronavirus cases amid efforts to recover from its first economic contraction in over a decade.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. This is the most important Thanksgiving of your life