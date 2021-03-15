Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout after reports of serious blood clotting post-jab

Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
astrazeneca vaccine
The use of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been temporarily suspended in several countries. Reuters/Dado Ruvic

  • Ireland on Sunday temporarily halted its use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The rollout was paused after Norway reported cases of serious blood clotting post-inoculation.

  • Several countries have paused rollouts, but it's unclear if the blood clots are linked to the shot.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Ireland on Sunday became the latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after more reports came out of Norway of serious blood clotting in some recipients.

According to The Irish Times, the Irish National Immunization Advisory Committee's deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, said that while the rollout had been temporarily deferred it had "not been concluded that there is any link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and these cases."

The NIAC said it would nevertheless wait for "more reassuring data," describing the pause as precautionary. The NIAC plans to meet again this week to discuss the suspension of the vaccine.

The BBC reported that more than 110,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had already been administered in Ireland. That makes up 20% of all COVID-19 vaccines given to date in the country.

There have been more than 226,000 COVID-19 cases in Ireland and 4,534 deaths.

Denmark, Iceland, and Norway, Bulgaria, and Thailand have suspended use of the vaccine, which was jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Insider also reported that five EU countries - Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Latvia - had stopped using a specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine after the death of a vaccinated person. The batch had consisted of 1 million doses that were sent to 17 EU countries.

In a statement to CNN, AstraZeneca defended the vaccine, saying there were no quality issues with the vaccine and "no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), or thrombocytopenia" for those who had received it.

The World Health Organization has echoed AstraZeneca's statement, saying no link has been established between the COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots.

AstraZeneca's vaccine has been granted conditional marketing authorization or emergency use in more than 50 countries, and millions of doses have been administered, though it has not yet filed for an emergency-use authorization in the US.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces 7th charge of sexual harassment

    The New York governor has denied the charges, and refused to resign despite calls from fellow Democrats to step down.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Progressive Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Bill Cassidy Says Biden Policies ‘Entirely’ to Blame for Migrant Influx at Southern Border

    Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said on Sunday that President Biden’s policies are “entirely” to blame for the influx of migrants crossing the U.S.–Mexico border over the past several weeks. “Empirically, it’s entirely,” Cassidy said when asked by Fox News Sunday‘s Chris Wallace how much responsibility Biden bears for the crisis. “You can’t help but notice that the administration changes and there is a surge,” Cassidy added. The senator pointed out that Biden’s coordinator for the southern border, Roberta Jacobson, botched a Spanish message for potential migrants during a press conference on Thursday. While urging migrants in English not to attempt the journey, Jacobson mistakenly said in Spanish, “la frontera no está cerrada,” which means “the border is not closed.” Jacobson corrected herself later in the same press conference. “I can tell you, the Spanish version is being heard, not the English,” Cassidy said. There were 9,487 unaccompanied minors detained by U.S. Border Patrol in the month of February, a 171 percent increase from the same month in 2020. The Biden administration has instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help process the influx of unaccompanied children, with facilities managed by the Border Patrol and Department of Health and Human Services stretched to near-capacity levels. The Biden administration has advocated an immigration overhaul that would a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants currently residing in the U.S., and has already reversed some Trump-era restrictions. Biden is eliminating the “Remain in Mexico” policy that ordered asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases were processed in the U.S., and the administration has reinstituted “catch-and-release” policies, in which border agents release migrants into U.S. border towns to await processing.

  • WH details outreach to Republicans who are hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki was pressed by Yahoo News’ Brittany Shepherd about the Biden administration’s plans to reach out to Republicans who are reluctant to take a coronavirus vaccine.

  • China eases visa rules for recipients of its vaccines

    China said on Monday it will simplify visa applications for foreign nationals who have been inoculated with Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines, its latest small step towards normalising international travel. Vaccinated passengers travelling to China by air will still need to show negative tests as under current rules, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, according to an official transcript of a daily briefing. Travellers "should abide by China's relevant regulations on quarantine and observation after entering China," Zhao said, adding that China was willing to carry out mutual recognition of vaccination with other nations.

  • ‘What is going on?’: Bryson DeChambeau, Lee Westwood miss big on consecutive shots at Players Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau and Lee Westwood both hit OB on consecutive shots on Sunday in the final group of the Players Championship.

  • Driver Plows Into Homeless Camp on San Diego Sidewalk, Killing Three: Police

    Larry W. SmithAt least three people were killed Monday morning when a 71-year-old man suspected of driving while impaired plowed into a homeless encampment on a sidewalk near San Diego City College.The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the driver, who has not been identified by authorities, hit a total of nine people in a tunnel underneath the downtown college at around 9 a.m. local time. Three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene, while the other six were transported to a local hospital, SDFD Chief Colin Stowell said Monday. At least two victims are currently in critical condition.Stowell added that the driver, who had been in a Volvo station wagon, surrendered to authorities after “a very tragic emergency and incident that impacts all of us.” UPDATE: SDFD Fire Chief Colin Stowell confirmed 3 people were killed when a driver plowed into 9 pedestrians in a downtown tunnel near San Diego City College. https://t.co/7QhBpZbbLy pic.twitter.com/wNLI4QeULk— NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) March 15, 2021 “The way he was driving down the sidewalk, it was like he didn’t take his foot off the gas until he got to the other side of the street,” Ronnie Williams, who witnessed the incident, told KGTV. “I’m like whoa! Is this guy ever gonna stop?”Officers arrived at the tunnel shortly before detaining one person believed to be the driver. Authorities say at least five dozen firefighters were sent to the scene to help the injured pedestrians.The tunnel is reportedly popular among homeless people who take shelter in tents on the sidewalks. Tweets by SDFD_Incidents Another witness, Michael Luke, told KGTV that the driver stayed near the scene and looked upset by the accident. “I saw the wagon move over and things just started popping up .. and the dragging ... Horrific,” he added. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pippa Middleton has given birth to a baby girl

    Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have welcomed their second child, a sister to two-year-old Arthur.

  • Russian man walks his pet geese

    Ever thought of having a pet goose?Anton Mashukov has three of themLocation: Chelyabinsk, RussiaThe geese are called Masha, Dasha and YashaThey have their own roomand share almost the same diet as their owner(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) PET GEESE OWNER, ANTON MASHUKOV, SAYING:"I was thinking about which animals did not appear as pets. Hens are troublesome to hold, ducks eat a lot, and the geese are beautiful and well-behaved. They are pets with both charisma and temper."Mashukov brings them to town for several hours every dayand has taught his unusual pets to react to his commands(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) CHELYABINSK RESIDENT, NO NAME GIVEN, SAYING:"It is a pleasure to see them in the city. So interesting to get in touch with birds. They are so well-behaved. They stopped and waited to cross the road."

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pope Francis says Catholic priests can't bless same-sex unions because God 'cannot bless sin'

    The note from the Catholic Church comes months after the Vatican partially walked back statements from Pope Francis supporting civil union laws.

  • Oscars 2021: Netflix leads studios with 35 nominations in streaming's big year

    'Mank' and 'Trial of the Chicago 7' lead the way. Amazon Studios scores 12 nominations.

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.

  • America's Cup helmsmen explain extraordinary 8th race

    Helmsmen Peter Burling and James Spithill have done their best to explain the inexplicable; the bizarre eighth race of the 36th America’s Cup Match in which Team New Zealand came from more than four minutes behind to beat Italy's Luna Rossa and take a 5-3 lead in the series. Team New Zealand demonstrated a clear boat speed advantage Monday to achieve the first pass of the Match in the seventh race, overtaking after losing the start to win by 58 seconds. First Team New Zealand dropped off its foils after gybing in Luna Rossa’s wind shadow and the Italian team sailed away to a massive advantage.

  • A timeline of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's controversial, long-lasting relationship

    The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are a bit of a controversial couple, and their rocky start is now being played out on "The Crown."

  • SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket booster for a record-breaking 9th time

    SpaceX propels Falcon 9 booster for the ninth time, delivering to orbit a payload of Starlink satellites.

  • Rodrigo Duterte Is Using One of the World's Longest COVID-19 Lockdowns to Strengthen His Grip on the Philippines

    Critics say that stay-at-home orders in the Philippines are not merely a public health measure

  • I flew on Boeing 737 Max aircraft from United and American and found one airline to be a lot more transparent than the other - here's how the 2 compare

    They were the first in the US to fly the Max again and took different approaches when it came to informing flyers they were booked on the infamous jet.