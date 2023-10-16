Ireland won’t be allowed to freeload on the global economy for much longer

Rishi Sunak could be forgiven for casting an envious eye across the Irish Sea. In his Budget last week, Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath, instead of the dismal round of tax rises and spending cuts we are used to in the UK, announced plans for a sovereign wealth fund, which could have assets of 100 billion euros by the middle of the next decade. It would generate wealth for decades to come.

The sovereign wealth fund is a partial answer to a problem that isn’t shared by many other governments around the world: how to get rid of all the spare cash the treasury has accumulated.

There is nothing wrong with that in itself. Norway’s massive sovereign wealth fund has been a huge success, and, looking back, many people think the UK should have done something similar with the tax revenues earned from the North Sea when it was at its peak in the 1980s and 1990s. A wealth fund can even out good fortune between generations, and ensure the financial stability of the government even if the economy turns south.

But there is an important difference between Ireland and a country such as Norway. While Norway built up its surplus from a new industry, Ireland’s wealth is poached from other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Ireland has been a low-tax base for a long-time, and justifiably earned plaudits for its commitment to being an attractive jurisdiction. And yet international efforts to coordinate the way corporate taxes are raised may inadvertently have contributed to a huge boom in the amount of money it raises. Rather than signalling a strong economy, in reality most of Ireland’s extra money is coming directly from the US and other European countries. And Ireland can’t expect to freeload in this way on the global economy for much longer – at least without provoking a huge backlash.

Just take a look at some of the numbers. Ever since it introduced its 12.5pc corporate headline tax rate, among the lowest in the developed world, Ireland has been a low-tax base. That rate is the reason why so many global multinationals, and especially the big American tech and pharmaceutical giants, have based their European operations there. Sure, they like the language, and Dubin and Cork have some decent bars. But they were mainly there for the low taxes.

Over the last few years, however, the amount Ireland collects has exploded. From 4 billion euros in corporate taxes in 2014, the amount rose to nearly 23 billion euros last year, just under 28pc of net tax receipts, a five-fold increase.

As it happens US multinationals have not massively increased their operations in the country. Instead, there is a far simpler explanation. The US-led effort to coordinate a global crackdown on corporate tax, pushed by President Joe Biden, may have backfired, and led to a huge boom in Irish tax revenues.

American companies that previously used offshore tax havens to protect some of their income now find it too difficult. As an alternative, they are parking more and more of their profits in Ireland, a low-tax jurisdiction, but not an out-and-out tax haven. The result? The figures have been distorted by vast amounts of profits “earned” and therefore taxed in Ireland.

Indeed, according to the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, just three firms paid a third of all those corporate taxes between 2017 and 2021, of which Apple was the largest. Every time you buy a new charger for your phone, Ireland gets a bit richer.

Here’s the problem, however. It is impossible to believe that the scale of the Irish tax bonanza will be tolerated by the rest of the world for much longer. The EU has already flirted with plans to get a share of the money, with proposals flying thick and fast for measures such as direct levies on gross operating surplus, or pooled tax bills for multinationals. These proposals seem to be aimed at getting Brussels’ hands on some of this Irish money.

And the White House, after Joe Biden’s wild spending on a protectionist “green industrial strategy”, is now grappling with an off-the-scale budget deficit that has already weakened the US bond market and led to a cut in its credit rating. It is hard to see how either Biden, or a slightly-more-wide-awake successor, can ignore the vast amounts that America’s largest companies are now handing over the government in Dublin for much longer.

There was never anything wrong with Ireland setting a low and competitive corporate tax rate. Indeed, it very successfully encouraged local entrepreneurs, and inward investment in real factories and R&D centres, transforming a rural backwater into one of Europe’s most prosperous economies (heck, who knows, perhaps the UK should give it a try some time).

But the Irish tax rate may have turned into something quite different. The half-baked global tax agreement has turned it into a freeloader on the global economy. At a certain point that will surely become intolerable.

Ireland can discuss what to do with the bonanza if it wants to. And its Prime Minister Leo Varadkar can give pompous, moralising lectures to the rest of the world, such as when he accused the UK of “disengaging” with the rest of the world earlier this month, if he chooses too. And yet the blunt truth is that Ireland has turned itself into a parasite on the global economy – and sooner or later it will quite rightly face a clampdown.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.