Ireland's national airline just completed giving its planes and staff uniforms a completely new look. Take a look at before and after.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Aer Lingus completed the final stage in its rebranding earlier this month when it debuted new employee uniforms.

All customer-facing employees will receive the new uniforms from ground staff to cabin crew, representing the airline's new look.

The airline embarked on the rebranding campaign in 2018 that also included a new livery for its fleet.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus debuted the final stage in a brand refresh aimed at giving the airline a new look as it continues to expand into a major European player.

The marketing campaign began with a new livery for its aircraft in 2018 that saw the airline reimagine its iconic shamrock emblem and incorporate a modern paint style in line with the global airlines in Europe that it seeks to compete with.

While the current market for the Dublin-based carrier is travelers heading to and from its island homeland, Aer Lingus wants to also expand Dublin Airport into a European transit hub comparable to London, Paris, and Frankfurt. The rebranding, along with a new aircraft type and route expansion, is aiming to give it a new modern look to help achieve that goal.

As the initial stages of the rebranding were implemented, Irish designer Louise Kennedy worked on the customer-facing aspect of the endeavor, staff uniforms. Kennedy has worked on the airline's previous uniforms, which went unchanged for over 20 years.

Take a look at the new Aer Lingus.

As Ireland's flag carrier, Aer Lingus' brand identity has always been associated with symbols of the country, including the shamrock and the color green.

Aer Lingus More





Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aer Lingus' aircraft are painted mostly in green with a shamrock on their tails, serving their homeland as unmistakable representations of Ireland for decades.

Aer Lingus Airbus A330 More





Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

The Irish-inspired style is also maintained inside the cabins of its aircraft, as well as with its crew uniforms.

Aer Lingus Flight review More





Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Though the branding was undoubtedly Irish, it became tired looking in a new decade that saw numerous high-profile rebrandings from airlines such as Lufthansa, Alitalia, and Iberia. And so began Aer Lingus' rebranding effort.

Aer Lingus Flight review More