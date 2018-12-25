Iren SpA (BIT:IRE): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings?

Based on Iren SpA’s (BIT:IRE) earnings update in September 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear bearish, with earnings expected to decline by -11% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 27%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €238m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to €211m by 2019. Below is a brief commentary around Iren’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Iren going to perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 6 analysts covering IRE is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of IRE’s earnings growth over these next few years.

By 2021, IRE’s earnings should reach €222m, from current levels of €238m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 0.7%. EPS reaches €0.21 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.19 EPS today. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 6.7% to 5.7% by the end of 2021.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Iren, there are three fundamental factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Valuation: What is Iren worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value?

