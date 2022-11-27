Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer and actress, dies at 63

The AV Club

Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no c