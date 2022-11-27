Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer and actress, dies at 63
Irene Cara, known for singing the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died at the age of 63. Cara was an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy winner.
Cara enjoyed success on Broadway, television, and in films, in addition to her recording work.
In 1980, Irene Cara became the first artist to perform two nominated songs at the Academy Awards with “Out of Here on My Own” and “Fame.”
Singer-actress Irene Cara, who sang the title cut from the 1980 movie 'Fame' and then belted out the hit 'Flashdance ... What a Feeling,' has died.
Singer and actress Irene Cara, perhaps best known for the hit songs “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist confirmed.
Tributes are pouring in to remember award-winning singer and actress Irene Cara. The native New Yorker has died at the age of 63. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram reports.
Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no c
The American singer and actress won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1984.
