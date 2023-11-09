Iriafen has career highs of 23 points, 13 rebounds, No. 15 Stanford women roll past Hawaii 87-40

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had career highs of 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 15 Stanford to an 87-40 win over Hawaii in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Freshman Nunu Agara added 18 points in her debut while Brooke Demetre had 12 and Elena Bosgana 10 as the Cardinal won their 25th-straight home opener.

Iriafen was 10-of-14 shooting, Agara 5 of 7 and Demetre 4 of 5 as the Cardinal shot 48.5%. Agara was also 8 of 9 from the foul line, where Stanford made 19 of 20. Demetre was one of three players with eight rebounds as the Cardinal had an amazing 60-18 advantage on the boards.

Iriafen had 17 points, one point more than her previous career high, on 7-of-10 shooting and nine rebounds as the Cardinal raced to a 46-22 halftime lead. Stanford shot 47% and went 11 of 11 from the foul line while Hawaii shot 24% and was outrebounded 29-12.

Iriafen's layup opened the scoring and she had eight as the Cardinals broke to a 12-2 lead. She had a three-point play and a layup to cap a 14-0 run in the middle of the second quarter.

The lead reached 36 when Stanford scored the first 12 points of the second half.

Hawaii shot 22% and Brooklyn Rewers scored eight points.

