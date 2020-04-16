What Is IRICO Group New Energy's (HKG:438) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

IRICO Group New Energy (HKG:438) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 41% gain, recovering from prior weakness. However, the annual gain of 9.1% wasn't so impressive.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does IRICO Group New Energy Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 15.69 that there is some investor optimism about IRICO Group New Energy. As you can see below, IRICO Group New Energy has a higher P/E than the average company (8.7) in the electronic industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that IRICO Group New Energy shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by IRICO Group New Energy earnings growth of 15% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

IRICO Group New Energy's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 53% of IRICO Group New Energy's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On IRICO Group New Energy's P/E Ratio

IRICO Group New Energy has a P/E of 15.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 9.5. It's good to see the recent earnings growth, although we note the company uses debt already. The relatively high P/E ratio suggests shareholders think growth will continue. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about IRICO Group New Energy over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 11.1 back then to 15.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.