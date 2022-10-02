Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Has Found A Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Iridium Communications Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IRDM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The US$5.6b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$9.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$588k shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Iridium Communications' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Telecom analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$13m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 74% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Iridium Communications' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Iridium Communications currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Iridium Communications which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Iridium Communications, take a look at Iridium Communications' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Iridium Communications worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Iridium Communications is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Iridium Communications’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here