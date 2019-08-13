Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Iridium Communications

What Is Iridium Communications's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Iridium Communications had US$1.91b of debt in June 2019, down from US$2.03b, one year before. However, it also had US$175.8m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.74b.

NasdaqGS:IRDM Historical Debt, August 13th 2019 More

A Look At Iridium Communications's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Iridium Communications had liabilities of US$284.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.06b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$175.8m as well as receivables valued at US$91.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.08b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$2.92b. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Iridium Communications shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (6.1), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.086 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Worse, Iridium Communications's EBIT was down 92% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Iridium Communications's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.