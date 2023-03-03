Iris Apfel just launched a new line of rugs at Ruggable—here's what to shop

Shop the new Iris Apfel x Ruggable Collection.

Stag beetles and flamingos on washable rugs? Yes, please. How about hypnotic color palettes in muted teals, beiges and russet red?

You might not have known you were looking for a chic bug-rug or a deeply ornate paisley pattern, but the new Iris Apfel x Ruggable collection is attractive enough that it might persuade you.

Here at Reviewed, we’ve long been fans of Ruggable’s hardy and washable rug collections, which are water and stain resistant. Full of monkeys, bugs and abstract patterns, we think the new Iris Apfel x Ruggable collection only builds on the brand’s charm.

The new Ruggable collection is priced from $129 - $799. They range in size from 2x3 to 9x12. A few Apfel designs are also available as a doormat. Here are our favorites.

1. The Flutterby Rug

The Flutterby Rug is full of insects.

With an assortment of stag beetles, butterflies and moths, the Flutterby Rug is a veritable carnival of bugs. The rug is available in two colorways. One option features a bright sky blue trim, pinks and oranges. The other features a darker teal background, with details in a lighter millet beige. The rug is made from Ruggable’s chenille, which is stain and spill resistant.

From $129

2. Birds of a Feather Rug

Birds of a Feather is all about the avian.

If you’ve dreamed of living in a forest avian sanctuary, Ruggable’s new collection is here to help. With a central flamingo motif, the Birds of a Feather rug also sports toucans, parrots and a whole lot of vegetation. Available in three color variations, it can fit lots of design schemes. Pick Green & Peach for classic forest tones that will look good in traditional homes. Aqua uses a rich blue throughout, while Multicolor opts for richer reds and greens on a dark background.

From $129

3. Iris Apfel Lido Ikat

Iris Apfel's Lido Ikat is steeped in abstract tradition.

Reminiscent of tiling Picasso might insert across a painting, the Iris Apfel Lido Ikat rug is an emerald and beige rug that's as stately as it is abstract. Make it the centerpiece of a living room or coffee nook, or place it in the foyer to set the mood when guests walk into your apartment.

From $129

4. The Simian Rug

Simian Rug is an understated rug filled with tropical motifs.

Monkeys and palms adorn this rug. Available in Charcoal or Forest Green on beige, The Simian Rug is one of the collection’s more understated offerings, even as the illustrations are full of tropical energy. We think it will fit lots of different design schemes without overpowering.

From $129

5. The Perky Paisley Rug

Perky Paisley is full of botanical motifs.

A washable version of an old classic, the Iris Apfel x Ruggable Perky Paisley Rug is a modern interpretation of a classic paisley motif with ample helpings of botanicals and florals. While it’s not brand new, we think it’s still very much worth a look.

Reminiscent of traditional Indian patterning, this visually-busy rug will look striking in lots of home designs. Available in two color combinations, an Autumn version features warmer russets, reds, pinks and oranges. The Royal Navy version supplements reds with woad blue and purple.

From $129

6. Suzani Mosaic

Suzani Mosaic is all about feathery maximalism.

Full of peacock tail patterning, palm and feathery details, Suzani Mosaic fits right in in a pattern-filled home. We love the Lagoon colorway with its dark background, turquoise frills, red trim and beige details. The Navy Multicolor option subs out the greens for cloud blues and reds. There’s an element of whimsy to these washable Ruggables, but we think they’ll be right at home in a cozy living room or beneath a dining table.

From $129

7. Czardas Rug

Abstraction is up front with the Czardas Rug.

Czardas is not a rug for the understated interior designer. In teal, burgundy, tan and gray, it's full of vibrating visual energy. The Czardas design plays with pyramids and visual motion and even looks a little mineral-inspired. While this rug’s pattern is loud, its palette is certainly agreeable. Install it in any room in the home.

From $129

