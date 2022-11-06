Are IRIS Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:IRIS) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

IRIS Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IRIS) has had a rough week with its share price down 3.8%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on IRIS Corporation Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IRIS Corporation Berhad is:

2.4% = RM7.7m ÷ RM326m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

IRIS Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

It is hard to argue that IRIS Corporation Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, IRIS Corporation Berhad was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 71% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared IRIS Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is IRIS Corporation Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is IRIS Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

IRIS Corporation Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we feel that IRIS Corporation Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for IRIS Corporation Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

