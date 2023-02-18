Iris Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$13.8m (down 32% from 2Q 2022).

Net loss: US$144.0m (down by 305% from US$70.3m profit in 2Q 2022).

US$2.72 loss per share (down from US$1.90 profit in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Iris Energy Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 30%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates significantly.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 51% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the Software industry in the US.

Performance of the American Software industry.

The company's shares are up 113% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Iris Energy (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

