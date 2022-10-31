IRIS-T shows 100% success today, more of these systems needed, Air Force says

IRIS-T shows 100% success today, the Air Force reported

“We ask and continue to call on the world to provide Ukraine with weapons,” Ignat said.

“We need air defense means, particularly those we have mentioned before, IRIS-T. This system works and it worked today, showing 100% effectiveness.”

Ukraine will also have the NASAMS air defense system in the near future, he added.

Russia launched a new massive missile attack on the entire territory of Ukraine on Oct. 31.

Damage was recorded in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhya, as well as in towns in Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. A total of 18 objects in 10 regions were hit by cruise missiles or Iranian flying bomb drones.

In its latest attack on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, Russia launched a total of 50 cruise missiles at Ukraine, 44 of which were shot down by the air defense forces.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine