Irish farmers told to house flocks due to bird flu
P oultry farmers in the Republic of Ireland have been ordered to keep their flocks indoors amid outbreaks of bird flu.
T he latest case of bird flu was confirmed in a dead swan in County Cavan.
T he order follows a similar move in England with both set to take effect from Monday.
F armers are being urged to maintain strict biosecurity measures around their flocks.
T here have been detections of avian flu across the island of Ireland in recent months.
An outbreak of H5NI avian flu was confirmed in a captive flock in County Wicklow in late August, the second confirmed outbreak in the region in a matter of days, reports Irish national broadcaster RTÉ
T he most recent case in Northern Ireland was found in captive birds at the Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands Centre in County Down.
T he Irish agriculture department said there was no evidence that there was a risk to the public associated with eating properly prepared and cooked poultry products.
A uthorities said the risk of infection in humans was very low.
T he Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said it would not be implementing a housing order due to lower rates of infection.
A spokesperson said there had been a only one avian influenza detection in captive birds this season and a "relatively small number" of positive wild birds.
However, Northern Ireland remains under bird flu prevention zone restrictions
T he publicis being urged not to handle dead or wild birds and report sick or dead wild birds to the relevant authorities.