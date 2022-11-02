Irish farmers told to house flocks due to bird flu

Chickens

P oultry farmers in the Republic of Ireland have been ordered to keep their flocks indoors amid outbreaks of bird flu.

T he latest case of bird flu was confirmed in a dead swan in County Cavan.

T he order follows a similar move in England with both set to take effect from Monday.

F armers are being urged to maintain strict biosecurity measures around their flocks.

T here have been detections of avian flu across the island of Ireland in recent months.

An outbreak of H5NI avian flu was confirmed in a captive flock in County Wicklow in late August, the second confirmed outbreak in the region in a matter of days, reports Irish national broadcaster RTÉ

T he most recent case in Northern Ireland was found in captive birds at the Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands Centre in County Down.

T he Irish agriculture department said there was no evidence that there was a risk to the public associated with eating properly prepared and cooked poultry products.

A uthorities said the risk of infection in humans was very low.

T he Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said it would not be implementing a housing order due to lower rates of infection.

A spokesperson said there had been a only one avian influenza detection in captive birds this season and a "relatively small number" of positive wild birds.

However, Northern Ireland remains under bird flu prevention zone restrictions

T he publicis being urged not to handle dead or wild birds and report sick or dead wild birds to the relevant authorities.