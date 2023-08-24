Irish Fest, annual duck race and more: Here are 5 things to do near Peoria this weekend

August is full of activities. Here are five events you might want to check out in the Peoria area this weekend.

Formerly known as Erin Feis, Peoria Irish Fest will be held Friday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 27, on the Peoria riverfront. The festival will be open from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and will include Irish music, food, storytelling, dance and more. Admission is $10 per day or $25 for a weekend pass in advance, or $15 per day or $30 for a weekend pass at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online at www.peoriairishfest.com.

35th annual Duck Race

The 35th annual Duck Race benefiting the Center for Prevention of Abuse will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at EastSide Centre, 1 Eastside Drive, East Peoria. Food, family fun and live music will begin at 11 a.m. and the Duck Race will be held at 1 p.m. at the giant water slide. For more information and to adopt a duck, visit www.duckrace.com/peoria.

Big concerts, diverse festivals: 16 fun things to do in Peoria in August

Theater in the park

Based on the popular 1988 film, the play "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" kicks off its run at the Corn Stock Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in Upper Bradley Park, 1700 N. Park Road. The show will run through Sept. 2, with performances at 7:30 each evening. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students college-age and under with an ID.

Gems of the Prairie quilt show

The Peoria Quilt Guild, the Gems of the Prairie Quilters, is hosting its annual quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Life Together Center, 325 Sheridan Road. The show will feature more than 300 quilts made by Gems members, as well as demonstrations, vendors and bed turning. Admission is $8 for one day or $13 for a two-day pass.

Led Zeppelin tribute

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. Jason Bonham, son of original Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, along with his band, will perform a variety of the classic rock band's hits. Tickets start at $52 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Things to do in the Peoria, Illinois area the weekend of August 25-27