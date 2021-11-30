Irish funeral results in 8 arrests as families clash

It was a grave situation.

A serious dustup in an Irish cemetery has so far resulted in the arrest of seven men and one woman from a pair of families in Galway that had been at odds, according to the Irish Times. The combatants had reportedly been attending two separate funerals in the Tuam Cemetery on Sept. 23, when the fisticuffs began.

Seven people appeared to have been stabbed and one male was reportedly assaulted with a wooden cross stripped from a grave. Roughly 30 local police officers responded to the boneyard brawl. They were assisted by state law enforcement. One young man was apprehended in possession of a knife at the scene of the crime. The most recent arrests happened Monday, the Times said.

Those arrested were booked for suspicion of violent disorder and ranged in age from their mid 20s to their mid 50s. Though one person was airlifted to a hospital, none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The Independent reported that five ambulances were used to aid the injured.