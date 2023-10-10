Irish Government Increases Budget to €14 Billion for 2024
(Bloomberg) -- Irish Finance Minister Michael McGrath announced an increased budget for next year as the government seeks to help households cope with the higher cost of living while facing pressure to avoid spending that will stoke inflation.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Israel Latest: Top US General Warns Iran to Stay Out of Conflict
Hamas Got Around Israel’s Surveillance Prowess by Going Dark
Brutality of Surprise Attack Unites Israel Around One Goal: Crush Hamas
Xi’s Reply to Hamas Attack Shows China’s Limit as Peacemaker
The package for next year will total €14 billion ($14.8 billion), up from €11 billion for 2023, he told parliament on Tuesday.
The minister also confirmed that the government will set up two funds to capitalize on tax receipts from major multinationals based in Ireland. The first, called the Future Ireland Fund, is designed to protect against economic shocks, while the second will finance infrastructure and climate-related projects.
Read More: Europe’s Fiscal Champion Just Can’t Win as Irish Budget Awaited
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Worst US Bond Selloff Since 1787 Marks End of Free-Money Era
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.