Irish Government Increases Budget to €14 Billion for 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Irish Finance Minister Michael McGrath announced an increased budget for next year as the government seeks to help households cope with the higher cost of living while facing pressure to avoid spending that will stoke inflation.

The package for next year will total €14 billion ($14.8 billion), up from €11 billion for 2023, he told parliament on Tuesday.

The minister also confirmed that the government will set up two funds to capitalize on tax receipts from major multinationals based in Ireland. The first, called the Future Ireland Fund, is designed to protect against economic shocks, while the second will finance infrastructure and climate-related projects.

