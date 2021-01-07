Irish health service reports early positive signs in COVID-19 fight

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Galway
DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of the Irish health service said on Thursday there were early signs that the spread of COVID-19 was being curtailed by the country's lockdown, which began in late December and has since been tightened after a spike in infections.

We are seeing "early signs of reducing numbers of cases, a reducing growth rate of the number of cases, and reducing number of contacts" that people report having in the days prior to diagnosis, Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid told a news conference.

Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry said it was not yet clear whether the number of hospitalisations by mid-January would be closer to the health service's optimistic scenario of 1,500 or the pessimistic scenario of 2,500, up from 1,022 today.

  • Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

  • Ashli Babbitt: Air Force veteran from California shot dead by plain-clothes police during US Capitol riots

    The woman who was shot dead by police as she stormed the US Capitol building has been named as Ashli Babbitt, a Trump Supporter from San Diego, California who had served in the United States Air Force. Ms Babbitt, 35, who undertook four tours of duty in 14-years according to her husband Aaron, was shot in the chest by a plain clothes officer after trying to enter the House chamber, said Washington Police Chief Robert Contee. During chaotic scenes inside the Capitol building, Ms Babbitt was part of an angry mob which ran amok, attempting to derail the certification of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. "I really don't know why she decided to do this," her mother-in law told Fox News. Witnesses say that she was shot while attempting to climb through a window and enter the congressional chambers.

  • Kim Jong-un says North Korea's economic plan failed

    It comes after a year of border closures with China and storms that have devastated homes and crops.

  • Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

  • Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting identified as US Air Force veteran, reports say

    Circumstances of shooting still unclear and DC police are investigating

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • How could a mob occupy the US Capitol? Siege raises security fears after police were overwhelmed

    US Capitol in lockdown: Follow the latest news "Where are they?" a Trump supporter demanded in a crowd of dozens roaming the halls of the Capitol, bearing Trump flags and pounding on doors. Lawmakers were hiding under tables, hunkered in lockdowns, saying prayers and seeing America's divisions up close and violent. Guns were drawn and a woman was shot and killed. A Trump flag was hung on the Capitol, tear gas was fired and glass shattered. But how did a violent mob get inside the Capitol building? Leaders demanded to know why law enforcement did not better protect the building, despite extremist groups for days discussing online their violent plans. "How did so many rioters get into this building from so many directions? How was it breached?" Karen Bass, a California Democrat and House Judiciary Committee member, told ABC. "You saw people with ropes scaling the building. You [normally] can't even get into this building with a purse." Ken Cuccinelli, the Department of Homeland Security's acting deputy secretary, told ABC that he was "quite surprised" that the doors of the Capitol were breached with no little police resistance. "All of us in law enforcement have been planning for this for a number of days," Mr Cuccinelli said. "This is all going to get analysed. It really is going to have to be looked at."

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Moderna CEO says vaccine likely to protect for 'couple of years'

    Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief executive said on Thursday, even though more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment. The U.S. biotech company, which stunned the world last year by coming up with a vaccine against the disease caused by the new coronavirus in just a few weeks, received approval for its shot from the European Commission on Wednesday. Given vaccines development and pharmacovigilance usually requires years, the protection duration of COVID-19 shots is a lingering question for scientists and regulators.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Key GOP senators withdraw objections to Electoral College count

    There were some who still said they would object, including Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas.

  • Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

    As chaos ripped through Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump quietly slipped into his motorcade to be whisked back to the White House, despite having told his supporters that he was going to walk with them to the Capitol Building.Trump had used his pulpit at his rally to continue to falsely claim that he had won the presidential election, going as far as to threaten his own vice president, Mike Pence, who had publicly broken with him by refusing to block President-elect Joe Biden's win. Protesters, meanwhile, stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, overwhelming federal police. From behind bulletproof glass, Trump called for the rest of his assembled supporters to walk toward the Capitol to join the protests, claiming he would lead them in the march, which is being characterized by CNN as a "coup attempt."> President Trump says that following his speech, he will lead his supporters in a march to the Capitol building to "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women." pic.twitter.com/g5seac97wC> > — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021> President Trump called for his supporters to march from the White House area down Penn toward the Capitol. Hundreds doing so now. pic.twitter.com/Z5TOkzexEL> > — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 6, 2021Shortly afterward, the press pool reported Trump and his motorcade had returned to the White House.More stories from theweek.com Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

  • Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

    A Mexican doctor who had a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19 remains hospitalized and has not fully recovered muscle strength, health authorities said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old internist, who got the vaccine on Dec. 30, had several seizures in the following days and is being treated in a specialized hospital that is part of Mexico's social security institute IMSS. The health ministry's initial diagnosis after the reaction was encephalomyelitis.

  • PHE will deliver Covid vaccines to hospitals seven days a week, minister says

    Public Health England (PHE) has agreed to distribute coronavirus vaccines to hospitals seven days a week, the Government has said, after trusts were initially told not to expect deliveries on Sundays. Guidance issued to hospitals across the country had warned that PHE would not be working on Sundays to deliver vaccines even if supplies were running low, despite Boris Johnson's pledge to "use every second" to roll out jabs to the elderly and vulnerable as fast as possible. After the news had prompted questions about the urgency of the UK rollout, Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, announced on Wednesday that the organisation was "on a footing" to deliver vaccines every day of the week. "If they need to deliver on a Sunday, they will deliver on a Sunday," he told Talk Radio. "They've been delivering up until now six days a week as the NHS has requested the vaccines to go out. They are on a footing to go seven days a week as we get more vaccines. "The head of the PHE has said they have always been on a seven-day footing as they are requested to be, and they will continue to do that. That is absolutely the priority for them, and for the whole of the NHS."

  • Florida senators split on Pennsylvania electors; Gimenez, Diaz-Balart vote to decertify

    After an afternoon of unprecedented chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that turned into an evening of solemn debate on the basic principles of American democracy, Florida’s two Republican U.S. senators split on a vote to decertify Pennsylvania’s electoral college results early Thursday morning.

  • McConnell: Democracy 'would enter a death spiral' if Republicans overturn Biden's win

    As Congress met Wednesday to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's election win, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned that overturning the results would permanently harm American democracy.McConnell delivered a speech on Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers met to count electoral votes and some Republicans objected to the certification. The Republican leader spoke out against attempts to overturn Biden's victory, noting there is no evidence of voter fraud "anywhere near the massive scale" that would have changed the outcome like President Trump has claimed."The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken," McConnell said. "They've all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever. ... If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again."McConnell noted that Congress has a "limited role" in the process, adding that lawmakers "cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids" and that ignoring the will of the voters on an "extraordinarily thin basis" would "be unfair and wrong.""And I will not pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture while relying on others to do the right thing," McConnell said. "I will vote to respect the people's decision and defend our system of government as we know it." > BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again." https://t.co/Y6Ixt5iEny pic.twitter.com/KO1PWiJ6Cm> > -- ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.