Irish man moons passenger and flight attendant on Delta Airlines flight to Kennedy Airport

A full moon in the sky!

Horrified passengers on a flight from Ireland to Kennedy Airport were shocked when an out-of-control man dropped his pants and mooned a passenger and everyone else in sight, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Shane McInerny, 29, was heading to America where he was set to take on a job coaching soccer in Florida, but he had to make a pit stop in Brooklyn Federal Court after he was arrested for numerous disturbances on the 8-hour flight on Jan. 7, prosecutors said.

During the flight, McInerny threw an empty can at another passenger, kicked the seatback of the person sitting in front of him, and waltzed into the first class cabin to complain to a passenger about the quality of the food on the flight, according to a complaint unsealed Friday in Brooklyn Federal Court.

When a flight attendant tried to escort the Galway, Ireland resident back to his economy class seat, the Irish man pulled down his pants and showed his buttocks to the first class passengers and other people nearby, according to the complaint.

“The defendant created numerous disturbances during the flight,” wrote FBI Special Agent Marc Palagiano in court papers.

McInenry also “repeatedly refused” to wear a facemask on the flight, prosecutors said.

About two hours into the flight, the captain was on a break and tried to speak with the unhinged passenger, prosecutors said.

“During the conversation, the defendant twice took off his cap, placed the cap on [the captain’s] head, and removed it from [the captain’s] head. The defendant also put one of his fists up close to [the captain’s] head and said: ‘Don’t touch me,’” prosecutors wrote.

The conduct got so bad that the flight crew considered diverting the flight to get McInerny off, though they ultimately decided against it, prosecutors said.

McInerny was arrested when the plane landed at JFK and released on $20,000 bond.

His attorney, Benjamin Master, declined to comment on the charges.