Irish names for babies — including 17 that no one (in the US) is using

Throughout history, parents in the United States have turned to Irish names for their babies.

“America has a long-running love affair with Irish names,” Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com.

Wattenburg says American parents will try to "Irish-ize" a name by altering its spelling.

One example of that is seen in spelling of the girl's name "Maeghan."

"Except, that's not an Irish name," Wattenberg says. "Megan was a Welsh nickname for Margaret."

In fact, some of the top baby names for girls and boys in Ireland names are not Irish in origin. Names like Grace, Emily, Jack and Noah all hold top spots in Ireland based on data released by the Ireland Central Statistics Office.

281 Irish Names For Baby Boys And Girls

According to the most recent data from the Ireland Central Statistics Office, these are the top Irish names for baby girls and boys in Ireland from 2021, with pronunciation from IrishCentral.com and BabyNamesofIreland.com for traditional names.

Wattenberg tells TODAY.com that pronunciation of these names can vary based on geography.

Fiadh (fee-a)

Grace

Emily

Sophie

Éabha (ey-va)

Lucy

Mia

Ava

Lily

Ella

Amelia

Chloe

Hannah

Sophia

Emma

Ellie

Isla

Molly

Olivia

Sadie

Anna

Freya

Saoirse (ser-sha; hear “Little Women” actor Saoirse Ronan pronounce it)

Evie

Caoimhe (kwee-va or kee-va)

Ruby

Robyn

Kate

Willow

Sofia

Holly

Aoife (ee-fa)

Cara

Róisín (ro-sheen)

Katie

Sadhbh (sigh-v)

Leah

Millie

Isabelle

Clodagh (cloda)

Alice

Zoe

Sarah

Erin

Ada

Annie

Bonnie

Charlotte

Layla

Rosie

Maya

Croía (cree-ah)

Faye

Zara

Isabella

Daisy

Sienna

Maisie

Méabh (maeve)

Ailbhe (alva)

Harper

Eve

Eva

Ivy

Ciara (kee-ra)

Jessica

Clara

Mila

Fíadh

Rose

Aoibhín (ee-van or ay-veen)

Niamh (neev)

Julia

Bella

Maria

Hazel

Emilia

Laura

Indie

Lauren

Amber

Aria

Ayla

Amy

Lara

Paige

Elsie

Heidi

Elizabeth

Pippa

Mollie

Evelyn

Abigail

Nina

Áine (awn-ye)

Laoise (lee-sha)

Luna

Alannah

Penny

Lottie

Jack

Noah

James

Conor

Rían (ree-an)

Liam

Charlie

Daniel

Cillian (kill-ee-an)

Tadhg (ty-ge)

Michael

Oisín (o-sheen)

Finn

Fionn (finn)

Thomas

Seán

Darragh (darra)

Luke

Patrick

Harry

Alex

Adam

Cian (kee-an)

Theo

Oliver

Dylan

Jamie

John

Leo

Oscar

Ollie

Ben

Tom

Bobby

Ryan

Tommy

Matthew

Max

Callum

Sam

Danny

Aaron

Alexander

Jake

Alfie

Mason

David

Joseph

Jacob

Ethan

Kai

Shay

Donnacha (done-acka)

Luca

Sonny

Senan (she-nawn)

William

Evan

Archie

Freddie

Lucas

Nathan

Leon

Joshua

Hugo

Benjamin

Louis

Arthur

Billy

Jayden

Logan

Theodore

Aidan

Rory

Samuel

Teddy

Frankie

Daithí (da-hee)

Páidí

Jaxon

Odhran (orin)

Zach

Eoin (owen)

George

Robert

Brody

Isaac

Shane

Cathal (ka-hal)

Ted

Hunter

Tiernan

Sebastian

Tadgh (tie-g)

Andrew

Martin

Ronan

Edward

Eli

Arlo

While the above names reflect the official top 100 lists for boys and girls, other popular Irish names include:

Laoise (lee-sha)

Alannah

Maeve

Aoibheann (ay-veen)

Cadhla (ky-lah)

Aoibhe (ey-va)

Nora

Caragh (kara)

Aisling (ash-ling)

Aoibh (eve)

Naoise (nee-sha)

Eimear (ee-mur)

Gráinne (graw-nya)

Riley

Nessa

Quinn

Kayleigh

Bridget

Orla

Ríona (ree-ona)

Keeva

Bláthnaid (blaw-nid)

Neasa

Shauna

Claire

Imogen

Teagan

Saorlaith (ser-la)

Orlaith (orla)

Keelin

Kara

Liadh (lia)

Eileen

Enya

Kiara

Sinéad (shin-ade)

Dara

Clíodhna (clee-na)

Emer (eemer)

Siobhán (shiv-on)

Shannon

Fiona

Sorcha (sur-ka)

Mairéad (mi-rade)

Oonagh (una)

Rian

Caelan

Killian

Dara

Ruairí (rory)

Paddy

Hugh

Lorcan

Riley

Cormac

Niall

Rowan

Ciarán (keer-awn)

Conn

Caolan (keelin)

Pádraig (paw-drig, or paw-rick)

Brian

Finley

Oran

Kieran

Owen

Keelan

Kian

Keegan

Aiden

Seamus

Lennon

Lochlann

Flynn

Carson

Brendan

Conan

Colm

Declan

Connell

Colin

Top Unusual Irish Names For Babies With Meaning

Pamela Redmond, founder of baby-naming website Nameberry, tells TODAY.com that "plenty of undiscovered Irish baby names are still ripe for import."

"The baby names here are all widely used in contemporary Ireland, are accessible in terms of spelling and pronunciation, yet are virtually unknown in the U.S.," Redmond says.

If you love the sound of Irish baby names, but don't want one that's already popular, here are 17 Irish baby names — and meanings — from Nameberry to consider.

Brona — Brona, or its Irish version Bronagh, a girls’ name that means sorrow, can be considered unique in the U.S. The name of an ancient mystic, Brona is popular in Ireland and is also heard on television’s "Penny Dreadful," which could broadcast its appeal.

Cahir — Cahir, pronounced quite logically ka-heer, has not been listed in the top 1000 names for U.S. boys in the past century, nor has its Irish form Cathair. It means “battle man.”

Cliona — The appeal of this ancient name increases dramatically when you learn that it’s pronounced as the rhythmic CLEE-uh-na and does NOT rhyme with Fiona. Meaning “shapely,” Cliona was used for no girls in the U.S. in 2016.

Conal — There were 26 boys in the U.S. named Conall and another 26 named Connell, but none called Conal. Meaning “strong as a wolf,” this name is prominent in Irish history and can make a great substitute for Conor.

Dara, Darach, Darragh, Daire — All these names are pronounced Dara and all are popular for boys in Ireland. Darragh is a Top 50 boys’ name in Ireland. The name means “oak tree.”

Dervla — This ancient and still well-used Irish name, which means “daughter of the poet,” has not appeared in the top 1,000 list for U.S. girls in the past century. The Irish spelling is Dearbhla — and not surprisingly, that wasn’t used either.

Donnacha — This popular boys’ name in Ireland is pronounced dunn-ah-ka, and means “brown-haired warrior.”

Emer — Emer was a legendary wife who possessed the six gifts of womanhood, according to Irish mythology: beauty, voice, speech, wisdom, chastity, and needlework. Used by Yeats, Emer — pronounced ee-mer — is widely used in modern Ireland. In the U.S., plenty of girls are called Emery or Emerson but none are named Emer.

Fia — Fia and its Irish version Fiadh are among the fastest-rising girls’ names in Ireland yet are virtually unknown in the U.S. It means “wild deer” but might also be a short form for Sofia.

Fintan — Fintan has a great meaning, or rather two great meanings — white fire or white bull — and a worthy ancient namesake: the legendary Fintan is said to be the only Irishman to survive the biblical flood. A perfect long form for the stylish Finn, Fintan is rarely used in the U.S.

Lorcan — Despite its use in "Harry Potter" and its status as the name of the patron saint of Dublin, Lorcan was given to only 15 baby boys in the U.S. in 2014. Meaning “little and fierce,” it’s the perfect successor to Logan.

Nuala — Girls’ name Nuala is a short form of Fionnuala, which means “white shoulders,” and is frequently used on its own.

Oran — Both Oran and its Irish version Odhran are in the Top 100 names for boys in Ireland, yet Oran was given to only 28 boys in the U.S. in 2015 and the more difficult Odhran to none. The name means “pale little green one.”

Orla — This accessible name that means “golden princess” was as popular in medieval Ireland as it is today. Associated with the famed high king Brian Boru, it’s in the Irish Top 100 but is far more rare in the U.S.

Piran or Pieran — This Irish name is unusual in both the U.S. and Ireland. Meaning prayer, Piran is the name of the patron saint of miners and of Cornwall.

Senan — Pronounced she-NAWN, Senan is one of the hottest boys’ names in Ireland, now standing among the Top 100. In the U.S., it's rarely used but makes a perfect alternative for Sean. Meaning “old and wise,” Senan was the name of an ancient founder of monasteries.

Ultan — It’s no surprise, given that this name means “man from Ulster,” that it’s most popular in Northern Ireland. While 18 saints were named Ultan, no babies in the U.S. were given the name in 2014.

