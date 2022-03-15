Irish Pan Haggerty makes a spectacular potato dish for St. Patrick's Day | King

Layers of potatoes, onions and Dubliner cheese are cooked together to create a spectacular dish.

Irish Pan Haggerty is a delicious twist on a classic English potato dish from Northumberland.

Layers of potatoes, onions and Dubliner cheese are cooked together to create a spectacular dish. It’s easy to make and will definitely wow those at your St. Patrick’s Day gathering.

What’s even better is that this dish is perfect for any other time during the year. Also, leftovers, if any, are just as delicious!

This amazing dish uses only a few ingredients.

Onions: I tend to use sweet onions in most of my dishes.

Russet Potatoes: The starch in the potatoes helps hold the layers together. Therefore, russet potatoes work the best because of their starch content.

Dubliner Cheese: Dubliner is an Irish cheese that is similar to Cheddar cheese. It has a mix of flavors that goes perfectly with the potatoes and onions.

Unsalted Butter: I almost always use unsalted butter in my cooking because I like to control the amount of salt by adding what I think is needed.

Kosher Salt: I prefer to use Kosher salt to regular table salt. Kosher salt is easier to pick up with my fingers and sprinkle on the food.

Black Pepper: I always use freshly ground black pepper as opposed to already ground black pepper. It’s just better that way!

Irish Pan Haggerty is a simple, yet impressive side dish that is sure to be a showstopper at your next dinner party. It’s buttery crispy on the golden-brown outside and melt in your mouth tender on the inside.

Irish Pan Haggerty layers potatoes, onions, butter, cheese into a crispy baked dish.

Irish Pan Haggerty

Serves 6

Ingredients

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

3 cups onion, thinly sliced (about 10 ounces)

4 cups Russet Potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced (about 1 ½ pounds)

1 cup (4-ounces) Dubliner cheese, shredded

½ teaspoon Kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Sliced green onion tops for garnish (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions, and cook until soft, but not browned, about 15 minutes.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a 10-inch oven proof skillet over medium heat. Remove from heat. Arrange ⅓ of the potatoes in a layer, overlapping the slices. Top with half of the onions, and half of the cheese. Sprinkle on ¼ teaspoon salt and half of the pepper. Repeat layering with half of remaining potatoes, the rest of the onions, and the rest of the cheese. Sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper.

Top with remaining potatoes. Heat over medium heat for 15 minutes or until bottom starts to brown.

Top with piece of parchment paper and press down to compact the layers. Bake at 400° F for 15 minutes. Remove from oven; top with piece of parchment paper and press down again to further compact the layers. Return to oven for 15 more minutes or until the potatoes are done.

Using a silicon spatula, loosen the edges and bottom of the Irish Pan Haggerty from the pan. Quickly flip onto a cutting board. Cut into wedges and serve.

Yield: 6 servings.

Chula's Tips

I use my food processor to slice the potatoes. You could also use a mandoline or a sharp knife. However, potato slices should be uniform in size.

Rather than Dubliner cheese, you can use sharp Cheddar cheese.

It’s important to add some pressure to compact the potatoes, onions and cheese together to that everything sticks together.

Use a small paring knife to test for doneness of the potatoes.

I like to garnish the Irish Pan Haggerty with sliced green onion tops. You could also use minced chives or parsley.

Chula King

Chula King is the blogger behind PudgeFactor.com.

