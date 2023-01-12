Irish PM cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

Callum PATON
·3 min read

Irish premier Leo Varadkar on Thursday played down hopes of a swift end to wrangling over post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland that has caused lengthy political paralysis in Belfast.

On a visit to the British province, he said he was optimistic about ironing out disagreements about the Northern Ireland Protocol that prompted pro-UK parties to walk out of the assembly last year.

Varadkar said he was "hopeful" of an agreement that would lead to the resumption of the power-sharing executive, after meeting political leaders for closed-door talks at a hotel in Belfast.

But he warned that agreement on the protocol, which keeps Northern Ireland in the European single market and customs union, still may not be enough for the assembly to get back up and running.

"It's not a given that one follows the other," he told reporters, also downplaying talk that a deal was near in the long-running saga, which has strained ties between the UK and the EU.

"We're not in the proverbial tunnel yet," he said.

Varadkar, who returned as premier in December under a rotation deal agreed by the coalition government in Dublin, described the talks as "very constructive", without going into detail.

Hopes have been raised of an end to the row after London and Brussels this week said they had agreed a customs data-sharing deal on goods heading to Northern Ireland from mainland Great Britain.

There has been a flurry of high-ranking political visits in the British province this week, as a January 19 deadline approaches for the devolved assembly to return -- or face new elections.

- 'Mistakes' -

Northern Ireland marks the 25th anniversary on April 10 of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of sectarian violence over British rule.

Varadkar refused to commit to a timescale for a deal or say it could be done by that date but said all parties wanted to avoid "an unnecessary election".

"It wouldn't serve any purpose. I don't honestly in my heart believe that the election result would be very different," he added.

Northern Ireland, set up as a pro-UK, Protestant enclave when Ireland cast off British rule just over a century ago, last year saw pro-Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein win the most seats at the assembly for the first time.

Power-sharing between nationalists and unionists is at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement, as is an open border with Ireland, which has complicated trade after Brexit.

The EU wants to prevent unchecked goods from England, Scotland and Wales entering its single market by the back door via member state Ireland.

But pro-UK parties believe the protocol Britain signed with the EU drives a wedge between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country, making a united Ireland more likely.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson has also played down hopes of an agreement. "I don't think we are anywhere close to a deal," he told BBC radio.

"At the moment, while some progress has been made on some technical issues, there are major political issues in those negotiations that have not yet been addressed," Donaldson said.

Varadkar acknowledged "mistakes" have been made and that its implementation was "too strict", adding that he wanted a low number of checks.

A potentially pivotal meeting is scheduled for next Monday between the UK and EU sides.

csp-phz/jwp/imm

Recommended Stories

  • Sadiq Khan calls for debate on rejoining single market and says ‘Brexit isn’t working’

    Sadiq Khan on Thursday called for a debate on Britain rejoining the single market and customs union as he warned that “Brexit isn’t working”.

  • China is 'heavily underreporting' number of COVID-19 deaths, WHO says

    The World Health Organization said Wednesday China is "heavily underreporting" the number of COVID-19 deaths as a wave of infections sweeps the country. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has not posted a daily briefing on COVID-19 to its website since Jan. 8 and has reported just 37 deaths since the "zero COVID" policy was lifted on Dec. 7 for a total of 5,272 deaths since the pandemic began. According to data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, China has seen nearly 18,000 deaths since the pandemic started.

  • Suspect in Hilmar double homicide arrested in Sacramento

    The suspect reportedly is a transient who also is known to reside in Stanislaus County communities.

  • Jets to allow Mike LaFleur to pursue other opportunities

    Mike LaFleur is out

  • U.S. childhood vaccinations dip again in 2021-'22 school year -study

    The fall in rates for the four most commonly required childhood vaccines reflects the disruption caused by COVID-19 on healthcare and the need to restore vaccination coverage to pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said of the data it collected. "We're still trying to understand the extent to which misinformation around COVID vaccine has spread to misinformation about other childhood vaccines," Sean O’Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics chair of Committee on Infectious Diseases said on a call with reporters.

  • Putin signals impatience over Ukraine war in commander switch

    President Vladimir Putin's move to replace his top commander in Ukraine is a sign of military disarray and his growing impatience in a war Russia is not winning, analysts said.The defence ministry in Moscow said Wednesday it had, again, replaced its top commander in Ukraine, putting army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge.

  • Auriemma, Fudd return in UConn's 82-52 rout of St. John's

    UConn welcomed Geno Auriemma back to the bench and Azzi Fudd to its lineup in a rout of St. John’s. Fudd scored 14 points in her first game in a month after injuring her right knee as the fourth-ranked Huskies routed St. John’s 82-52 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Auriemma had missed the Huskies’ previous two games because he wasn’t feeling well.

  • Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another country: book

    During his tenure in the White House, former President Trump floated the idea of striking North Korea with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to the new afterword of a book from New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt. Then-White House chief of staff John Kelly was reportedly concerned by…

  • Harvick: 'It's just time,' racer says of 2023 final season

    Kevin Harvick received the same answer nearly every time he asked another athlete how they decided to retire: Harvick would just know it was time. The driver thrust onto the global stage when he was named Dale Earnhardt's replacement just days after Earnhardt's fatal 2001 crash will make this 23rd season his last in NASCAR. The 2014 Cup champion heads into his final year tied for ninth on NASCAR's all-time wins list with 60 career victories, 13 consecutive playoff appearances and he's one of the final active drivers from the sport's halcyon days. “From talking to all the people I’ve talked to, it always came down to the same, ‘Oh, you’ll know, you’ll know it is time, you’ll know the right moment,’” Harvick said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of his Thursday announcement.

  • How the gas vs. electric stove debate became the latest culture war, with AOC and Ted Cruz chiming in: 'Gas stoves for me but not for thee'

    Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas said he'd "NEVER give up" his gas stove, adding "COME AND TAKE IT!!" — a phrase typically used in defense of firearms.

  • Notorious Russian arms dealer freed in Brittney Griner exchange awkwardly backs out of pledge to fight in Ukraine

    Viktor Bout, freed in a prisoner swap for the WBNA star Brittney Griner, appeared to back out of a pledge to fight in Ukraine during an interview.

  • Russia’s ‘Merchant of Death’ Chickens Out of Fight During Live Broadcast

    Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter being freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, arms dealer Viktor Bout is making rounds on Russian propaganda networks, but he is already changing his tune.During an interview last month with convicted Russian agent Maria Butina for the state media outlet RT, Bout proclaimed his wholehearted support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he would certainly sign up as a volunteer, if he had the opportunity and necessary s

  • Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

    Kremlin via ReutersAfter months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates.The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov publicly corrected Putin after he complained that some enterprises had not yet secured contracts for the construction of new aircra

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Shows Why Kevin McCarthy Isn’t Censuring George Santos

    "The GOP is now the Santos party,” the MSNBC anchor said in a stinging commentary on the newly elected New York lawmaker's lies.

  • ‘Not True!’: Joy Reid Shouts Down Byron Donalds as He Predicts Social-Security Collapse

    Joy Reid and Byron Donalds got into a heated on-air exchange Tuesday after Donalds pointed out that Social Security will become insolvent in the near future.

  • George Santos Staffer Predicts What's Next For The Embattled Republican

    "Here I am introducing my lifetime friends to this guy and asking them for money. I wish I hadn't," one staffer said, according to Talking Points Memo.

  • George Santos' Local GOP Teases 'Major Announcement' About 'Disgraced' Congressman

    The Nassau County GOP vowed to “deliver the strongest statement yet" on the newly elected lawmaker, who has admitted lying about his background.

  • McCarthy expected to keep 3 Democrats off House committees

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leading Republicans are expected to soon make good on a vow to keep three Democrats from seats on influential committees in the new House. McCarthy's focus is Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, two California lawmakers who have served on the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans 'Latinx' from Arkansas government documents

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will ban the use of the term "Latinx" in government documents — the latest in a series of executive actions on her first day.

  • The stink from Ducey's $200 million shipping container border wall just got a little stinkier

    Former Gov. Doug Ducey's stunt of a shipping container wall on the border was awarded as a no-bid contract. Sure, that makes total sense.