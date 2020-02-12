Irish PM Says No ‘Dark Future’ Yet, Seeks to Reassure Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the center of the nation’s politics had been “shaken but held,” as he sought to reassure investors after Sinn Fein surged in the general election.

A “dark future” has not yet come to pass, Varadkar said in a speech at a Financial Times conference in Dublin, paraphrasing the poet WB Yeats.

In Saturday’s election, Sinn Fein won 25% of the first preference vote, with the party capitalizing on discontent with a housing shortage and an ailing health service. Speaking to reporters, Varadkar said the onus was now on Sinn Fein to try and form a government, and try to implement its “socialist” agenda. He hinted he may work with other centrist parties if Sinn Fein couldn’t form a government.

His party will stand by the state, he said.

