Irish police seize €3.9m worth of cannabis in Dublin

Cannabis with an estimated street value of almost €4m (£3.45m) has been seized by gardaí (Irish police).

The drugs were discovered during the search of a vehicle on Wednesday in the Drumcondra area of Dublin and the search of an industrial premises in Dublin’s Fairview area on Thursday.

Cannabis with an estimated value of €420,000 (£363,000) was discovered during the vehicle search while cannabis worth €3.5m (£3.05m) was found during the Fairview search.

A man aged 42 has been arrested, gardaí said.

The seizure is part of Operation Tara, an initiative aimed at disrupting the drugs trade in the Republic of Ireland.