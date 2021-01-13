Ireland apologises for 'profound failure' at Mother and Baby homes

Ireland publishes outcome of inquiry into church-run Mother and Baby Homes

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin formally apologised on Wednesday for the state's "profound failure" in its treatment of unmarried mothers and their babies in a network of Catholic Church-run homes from the 1920s to the 1990s.

A government-commissioned report published on Tuesday found an "appalling" mortality rate of around 15% among children born at the homes, reflecting brutal living conditions. Around 9,000 children died in all.

"On behalf of the government, the state and its citizens, I apologise for the profound generational wrong visited upon Irish mothers and their children who ended up in a Mother and Baby Home or a County Home," Martin told parliament.

"I apologise for the shame and stigma which they were subjected to and which, for some, remains a burden to this day," Martin said. "The state failed you."

The report detailed how many infants were taken from mothers and sent overseas to be adopted, while a number of children were vaccinated without consent.

Anonymous testimony from residents compared the institutions to prisons where they were verbally abused by nuns, while women suffered through traumatic labours without any pain relief.

Relatives have alleged babies were mistreated because they were born to unmarried mothers who, like their children, were seen as a stain on Ireland's image as a devout Catholic nation. The inquiry said those admitted included girls as young as 12.

A coalition of survivors' groups on Tuesday said the report was "truly shocking", but it had mixed feelings because it did not fully account for the role the state played in running the homes and in separating single mothers from their babies.

The head of the Irish Catholic Church on Tuesday "unreservedly" apologised for its role.

The religious order that ran a care home for unmarried mothers in the Irish town of Tuam, where almost 800 children died, on Wednesday said the order "did not live up to our Christianity when running the Home."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Latest Stories

  • Trump's collapse opens the door to a more ambitious Biden agenda — if he wants it

    How should Biden react? Does he double down on his promise of bipartisanship? Or does he do everything in his power to actually enact the progressive agenda he ran on?

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Man ID'd as speaker's office invader appears before judge

    The man identified as the rioter photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair during last week’s Capitol insurrection made his initial federal court appearance Tuesday. Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to hear the charges against him. Among them is a charge that he unlawfully entered a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun.

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • Running gun battle in Mexico leaves 9 gunmen, 1 police dead

    A series of running gunbattles in Mexico’s most violent state left nine suspected gunmen and one state police officer dead Monday, authorities said. The shootouts in north-central Guanajuato state started before dawn near the hamlet of Santa Rosa de Lima, the stronghold of a gang of the same name. Officials said the combined law enforcement forces found a total of four other bodies, many of them bullet-ridden, in a variety of vehicles in the area around Santa Rosa de Lima, which is an agricultural area with many dirt roads.

  • Erdogan hopes new Turkey-Greece talks will herald new era

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he hoped the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece over maritime disputes would herald a new era, and he urged Athens not to escalate tensions in the region. NATO members Ankara and Athens announced on Monday they had agreed to resume on Jan. 25 long-suspended exploratory talks over disputed offshore rights in the Mediterranean, which brought them close to conflict last year. Turkey angered Greece and the European Union last year when it deployed a seismic survey vessel to waters also claimed by Athens.

  • US carries out first federal execution of woman in 67 years

    An American woman who murdered a pregnant dog breeder in order to steal her baby was put to death by lethal injection Wednesday, becoming the first female to be executed by US federal authorities in nearly seven decades. The US Justice Department said Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 am Eastern Time (06:31 GMT) at a penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. It said the execution was "in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri". The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Montgomery's execution just hours earlier - despite doubts about her mental state - after the government of President Donald Trump had pushed for the application of the death penalty. Montgomery's defenders did not deny the seriousness of her crime: in 2004, she killed a pregnant 23-year-old in order to steal her baby. But her lawyer Kelley Henry, in a statement, called the decision - the first for a female inmate since 1953 - a "vicious, unlawful, and unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power." "The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight," Ms Henry said. "Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame." The execution came after a legal back-and-forth that ended with the country's highest court allowing it to proceed.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mississippi governor signs law for flag without rebel emblem

    Mississippi hoisted a new state flag without the Confederate battle emblem on Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last state banner in the U.S. that included the divisive rebel symbol. Voters approved the design in November, and Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday signed a law to make it an official state symbol. Just before signing the law, Reeves said the old flag with the Confederate symbol was “a prominent roadblock to unity.”

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Israel is reportedly planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Holocaust survivors around the world

    Israel is planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Holocaust survivors, both within the country and across the diaspora, Israel Hayom reports, per The Jerusalem Post.The operation is reportedly in the early stages — Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich has instructed the Shalom Corps to strategize, and the group has reportedly approached large medical shipping companies about logistics. Meanwhile, the diaspora affairs ministry is reportedly working with Israel's health ministry to coordinate with Pfizer and Moderna, the companies producing coronavirus vaccines authorized in Israel. The intention is reportedly to provide survivors around the world with additional vaccines, rather than take from Israel's quota."In a time of acute global crisis in the face of the coronavirus, we have the privilege to repay, if only slightly, Holocaust survivors who survived the inferno of Nazi oppression," Yankelevich told Israel Hayom.Israel has received international praise for its vaccination program, which includes inoculating roughly 150,000 people, or a world-leading 1.5 percent of the population, per day, putting the country on pace to complete the mission within a matter of months. At the same time, Jerusalem has faced criticism for not distributing vaccines to Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza, instead contending the Palestinian Authority holds that responsibility. Read more about the plan to vaccinate Holocaust survivors around the world at The Jerusalem Post.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'

    Indian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide on Tuesday, preparing for the launch of a campaign to offer shots to 1.3 billion people, in what officials call the world's biggest vaccination drive. Vaccinations are set to begin on Saturday in an effort that authorities hope will see 300 million high-risk people inoculated over the next six to eight months. Airlines were due to deliver 5.65 million vaccine doses on Tuesday to various cities, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

  • Airbnb to ban Capitol rioters from staying in Washington DC properties for Biden inauguration

    GoFundMe also bans travel expenses fundraisers for those attending potentially violent political events

  • Officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone

    A former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd's neck for minutes will be tried separately from the three other former officers accused in his death, according to an order filed Tuesday that cites limited courtroom space due to COVID-19 restrictions. Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March while the other three former officers will be tried together in the summer. In his order, Judge Peter Cahill cited the limitations of physical space during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is “impossible to comply with COVID-19 physical restrictions” given how many lawyers and support personnel the four defendants say would be present.