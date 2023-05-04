Irish reporters ask Trump why he’s golfing in Ireland instead of attending NYC civil rape trial

Donald Trump faced questions from Irish reporters Wednesday about why he had elected to go golfing in the Emerald Isle instead of attending his bombshell rape case in New York City.

In a video posted on Twitter of Trump arriving in County Clare on Ireland’s west coast, where he owns a golf course, reporters asked the former president about E. Jean Carroll’s civil rape lawsuit.

“Because we have a longstanding agreement to come here. We’ve had a tremendous reception, a beautiful reception. The people of Ireland have been great. And we have [had] tremendous success,” Trump said in the footage shared by Virgin Media.

“But does it not show disrespect to the court?” one reporter asked in response, prompting Trump to walk away.

Meantime in New York, the former president’s lawyers informed the judge presiding over Carroll’s sexual battery and defamation lawsuit that they would not be putting on a defense case.

Trump’s legal team had included him and a psychiatrist on their witness list. But on Wednesday, they said the doctor could no longer make it, with the judge telling jurors they could have the case early next week. Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told the court Monday that he wouldn’t be coming.

Jurors have heard testimony from Carroll and two other women accusing Trump of sexually assaulting them in random attacks and disparaging their looks when they came forward. Trump denies all wrongdoing.

While he has been missing in action, the panel has seen Trump in footage of media interviews and campaign rallies. Late Wednesday, Carroll’s lawyers played the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump bragged about molesting women.