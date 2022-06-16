Northern Ireland at risk from Britain’s ‘unsafe goods’, says EU

Nick Gutteridge
·3 min read
Maros Sefcovic has refused to rule out the threat of a trade war - REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
Maros Sefcovic has refused to rule out the threat of a trade war - REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

The EU’s Brexit negotiator has said checks in the Irish Sea are needed to protect consumers in Northern Ireland against unsafe goods arriving from Britain.

Maros Sefcovic insisted it was now Brussels’ responsibility to ensure the “public health…of the people in Northern Ireland is not under threat”.

His remarks in an interview broadcast on Thursday will do little to quell simmering Unionist anger against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Under the terms of the Brexit withdrawal deal, the province remained in the EU’s single market, meaning goods sold there must meet its standards.

Mr Sefcovic also accused the UK of launching a “politically driven” attempt to rip up the border deal with new legislation.

He refused to rule out the threat of a trade war, saying the EU would “keep all options on the table” but insisted he still hoped for a deal.

The EU has accused the UK of launching a “politically driven” attempt to rip up the border deal - REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
The EU has accused the UK of launching a “politically driven” attempt to rip up the border deal - REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Asked how Brussels would respond to No 10 scrapping checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland, he “absolutely” ruled out a hard border with the Republic.

But such a move would represent “additional illegality in our relationship” and prompt “further action” from the bloc, he told Beth Rigby Interviews on Sky News.

“We have to make sure that the public health not only of the people in the European Union, but also the people in Northern Ireland, is not under threat.

“If the UK would proceed with this divergence agenda and the standards would simply be more wider apart, then it could be a more and more problematic question.

“Therefore it's quite important to stick to what we agreed upon that if it comes to Northern Ireland, it would have access to the single market and that access is based on respecting the EU rules.”

Mr Sefcovic said the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which was tabled in the Commons on Monday, was “very damaging for our relationship”.

A bill to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally was introduced in Parliament on Monday - Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A bill to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally was introduced in Parliament on Monday - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He said the EU had a problem with “all of” the proposals Britain has put on the table and that they were “not serious”, adding it “cannot accept the total elimination of checks”.

But he insisted the bloc’s own plans for a fix would drastically slash red tape for firms, with only a “couple of dozen” food trucks needing to be physically checked per day.

His remarks came as peers urged ministers to impose stricter border checks on all animal products arriving from the bloc over safety fears.

Lord Trees, a professor of veterinary parasitology, warned there is “a major risk” African Swine Fever will spread to British pig farms from the continent.

Responding during a debate Lord Benyon, the rural affairs minister, said the Government has hired 180 extra inspectors to tackle "the highest risk imports".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

    President Joe Biden told The Associated Press on Thursday that the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are slamming family budgets. As for the overall American mindset, Biden said, “People are really, really down.” Speaking to the AP in a 30-minute Oval Office interview, Biden addressed the warnings by economists that the United States could be headed for a recession.

  • Kevin Spacey Granted Unconditional Bail by London Judge in U.K. Sexual Assault Hearing

    Kevin Spacey appeared at London’s Westminster Magistrates court Thursday morning, setting the wheels in motion for the first criminal trial in the U.K. against the actor since allegations of sexual assault first broke in 2017. At the court, following a roughly 45-minute hearing, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram concluded by sending the case to Southwark […]

  • Ignore the fire and fury – the UK and EU are closer than it seems on the Northern Ireland Protocol

    It wouldn’t be a Brexit negotiation without a crash, bang, wallop moment to create space for an eventual deal.

  • Akron outlines plan for public input for the future of the Innerbelt land in heart of city

    The Innerbelt highway project that began in the 1970s cut through a predominately economically challenged section of Akron.

  • UN envoy's farewell: My heart breaks for Afghan girls, women

    The U.N. representative in Afghanistan lamented in her farewell statement Thursday the harsh edicts that the Taliban have imposed on girls and women since they seized power in the country, denying them the right to education and work and forcing millions to stay at home. Deborah Lyons, who is leaving her post as the U.N. chief's special representative, said that the Afghanistan today is a very different country from the one she encountered two years ago. “I could not have imagined, when I accepted this job, the Afghanistan that I am now leaving," she said.

  • Baryshnikov: Putin ‘trying to create a new history of Russia’

    Mikhail Baryshnikov is blasting Vladimir Putin over the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine, saying he “does not care about people at all.” “He’s trying to create a new history of Russia,” said the acclaimed ballet dancer — who was born in Latvia when the country was part of the Soviet Union and famously defected to…

  • Follow the yellow brick road: Tickets for NC’s Land of Oz fall festival go on sale soon

    The Land of Oz theme park in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, will host its annual Autumn at Oz fall festival over three full weekends Sept. 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

    Fauci, who is 81, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, according to the National Institutes of Health.

  • EU sues UK after plan to override deal on Northern Ireland

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission launched two new legal proceedings against Britain on Wednesday after London published plans to override some post-Brexit rules governing Northern Irish trade, and resumed another challenge it had previously paused. The proceedings could result in the European Court of Justice (ECJ) imposing fines, although these would likely be more than a year away. London has proposed scrapping some checks on goods from the rest of the United Kingdom arriving in the British province and challenged the role of the ECJ to decide on parts of the post-Brexit arrangement agreed by the EU and Britain.

  • Shaky oasis for some polar bears found, but not for species

    With the polar bear species in a fight for survival because of disappearing Arctic sea ice, a new distinct group of Greenland bears seem to have stumbled on an icy oasis that might allow a small remote population to “hang on.” A team of scientists tracked a group of a few hundred polar bears in Southeast Greenland that they show are genetically distinct and geographically separate from others, something not considered before.

  • Stratolaunch ascends to new heights with successful test of world’s biggest airplane

    Stratolaunch says its mammoth carrier airplane rose to its highest altitude yet during its seventh flight test over California’s Mojave Desert. The aerospace venture, which was established by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen more than a decade ago but is now owned by a private equity firm, reported a peak altitude of 27,000 feet during today’s test. If all goes according to plan, the twin-fuselage Roc airplane could begin flying Stratolaunch’s Talon-A hypersonic test vehicles for captive-carry an

  • Trump's inner circle testifies on theory Pence could overturn election

    "They thought he was crazy," former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said of Trump attorney John Eastman's theory that Mike Pence could overturn the election.

  • 'My chronic pain is gone': Nurses are raving about these sneakers and they're just $36

    "They feel like a feather on your feet!" writes one nurse.

  • The UK's worst place for dog mess revealed (and what can be done about it)

    Don’t get me started on dog mess. As a hound owner who takes his poop-scooping seriously, I increasingly feel in the minority. Since lockdown, when UK dog ownership soared from 9m to 13m, our pavements and parks have become blighted by the stinky stuff. I spend a frankly infuriating amount of time cleaning it off my and my family’s shoes. I find myself tutting and shaking my head in disbelief every time I walk past another fresh pile. I’ve basically turned into Victor Meldrew with slightly more

  • After Raising $8M from Investors, Saysh’s Wes Felix Reveals When the Brand Will Launch Running Shoes

    The co-founder and CEO shares what Saysh has planned for the coming months.

  • Meet the members of Congress under ethics investigation who wouldn't cooperate with independent investigators

    A report from the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center said 5 of 8 members of Congress the Office of Congressional Ethics acknowledged investigating in 2022 have refused to cooperate.

  • What is a trade war – and is Boris Johnson about to fight one with the EU?

    There are growing fears that a trade war with the EU is on the horizon.

  • Tarren among early US Open leaders with late-arriving clubs

    Early U.S. Open leader Callum Tarren got a head start on his trip to Boston when he missed the cut in Canada last week. For the second time in two U.S. Open appearances, Tarren's golf bag didn't make it on the plane with him. “Luckily, there was somebody in Canada who went to the airport and gave the airport staff a little kick,” said Tarren, who shot a 3-under 67 to finish the first round tied for the lead at Brookline.

  • Austin Butler Sets the Record Straight on His Natural Voice

    Is it just TikTok, or did the Elvis actor's voice drop, like, six octaves?

  • A mother shares why she chose to have an abortion at 21 weeks: 'I can’t give birth to a baby just to watch him die'

    Last month, a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated that judges were preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade.&nbsp; One woman watching the news closely is April Salazar. Back in 2013, Salazar and her husband made the decision to have an abortion at 21 weeks gestation after doctors discovered a lethal birth defect with their son. “It was very surprising to find myself in my mid-30s and happily married and wanting so badly to be a mom and to find myself needing an abortion,” Salazar tells Yahoo Life. “No one can ever imagine until they live through it, and unfortunately the people making choices for us are the people who will never live through it.” Salazar shares her emotional journey with reporter Brittany Jones-Cooper in Yahoo Life's latest episode of Unmuted.&nbsp;