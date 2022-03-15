Irish watchdog fines Meta 17 million euros for data breach

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration
·1 min read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's data regulator on Tuesday said it was imposing a 17 million euro ($18.7 million) fine on Facebook parent Meta Platforms after an inquiry into 12 data breach notifications the regulator received in 2018.

The country's Data Protection Commissioner said it had found that "Meta Platforms failed to have in place appropriate technical and organisational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users' data".

Ireland regulates Meta and a number of other large U.S. Internet giants because their European Union headquarters are in the country.

The Data Protection Commissioner, which has a number of ongoing investigations into Meta, last year fined its WhatsApp subsidiary a record 225 million euros for failing to conform with EU data rules in 2018.

A spokesperson for Meta said that it would "carefully consider Tuesday's decision", adding that its "processes continue to evolve".

"This fine is about record-keeping practices from 2018 that we have since (been) updated, not a failure to protect people's information," the spokesperson said.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

(Reporting by Graham Fahy and Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • Meta is ending its free laundry service for workers, and at least one employee is ticked off.

    As employees of Silicon Valley companies prepare to return to their offices, some are lamenting the loss of certain workplace perks. At least one worker at Meta Platforms Inc. is annoyed at the curtailment of a couple of particular perks — free laundry service and free food. The company, which is the parent of Facebook and Instagram, previously offered a service where it would pick up and drop off employees' laundry at places around its Menlo Park headquarters.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine has started using Clearview AI’s facial recognition during war

    Ukraine's defense ministry on Saturday began using Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology, the company's chief executive told Reuters, after the U.S. startup offered to uncover Russian assailants, combat misinformation and identify the dead. Ukraine is receiving free access to Clearview AI’s powerful search engine for faces, letting authorities potentially vet people of interest at checkpoints, among other uses, added Lee Wolosky, an adviser to Clearview and former diplomat under U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The plans started forming after Russia invaded Ukraine and Clearview Chief Executive Hoan Ton-That sent a letter to Kyiv offering assistance, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

  • Ethereum Staking Protocol Swell Raises $3.75M as Locked ETH Tops $26B

    Swell is attempting to make it cheaper, easier and more efficient to stake Ethereum and eventually other blockchains.

  • Bitcoin’s Hashrate Jumps by 15% While Miner Holdings Drop

    Bitcoin hashrate increased more than 15% in a week as processing power saw a steady rise, however, miners’ selling could be worrisome.

  • Ripple proposes S. Korea distinguish between cryptocurrencies for regulatory clarity

    Ripple, a blockchain-based digital payment network, has made a proposal for South Korea to make clear distinctions in cryptocurrencies between payment tokens, utility tokens, and security tokens, in a policy paper released on Tuesday. Read related article: Amid SEC lawsuit, Ripple buys back stock and raises value to US$15B Fast facts Ripple’s policy paper says […]

  • Why the "Russian Ethereum" Is Trouncing Shiba Inu Right Now

    You know how important Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is when some refer to other cryptocurrencies as the "[fill in the blank] Ethereum." Last year's big winner, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), has fallen close to 30% over the past month. Why is the so-called "Russian Ethereum" trouncing Shiba Inu right now?

  • Destructive Russian Cyber Attacks Against The West Are Imminent, Experts Warn

    Cyber criminals from Russia or other countries could retaliate and attack the energy infrastructure of the U.S.

  • George Kamel: How consumers can take control back

    Taking back control as a consumer is about believing that you are in charge.

  • Google Cloud gets more expensive

    Renting cloud infrastructure typically gets cheaper over time, but Google Cloud is bucking this trend today with significant price increases across a number of core services. Operations pricing for Google Cloud's Coldline Storage Class A will double from $0.10 per 10,000 operations to $0.20.

  • Zenith Launches Its Centralized Exchange, as 2022 Plans Gain Steam

    Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - Zenith Chain, a digital peer-to-peer network intending to install a use case-specific blockchain, has unveiled its much-anticipated CEX platform, which will support over 200 prominent cryptocurrencies from 175 countries. The Zenith CEX was scheduled for release on March 10th, 2022. Users can use Zenith Exchange to buy, sell, and store bitcoin, ether, Zenith, and other cryptocurrencies, as well as link their Zenith pay accounts and make cros

  • Ethereum Rollups Need to Improve in These Four Areas: Huobi Research Institute Report

    Huobi Research Institute, the leading blockchain research organization, today published a 23-page report on Ethereum rollup solutions, titled “How Far is Rollup from Maturity: A Dive into Rollup’s ...

  • Digital Assets Can Boost Revenue for Sports Teams, PwC Says

    Token sales and metaverse events have the potential to become major revenue streams for teams and leagues.

  • UK's Law Enforcement Agency Calls for Regulation of Crypto Mixing Tech: Report

    The NCA called for regulation of crypto mixing tech as it may be used by criminals to legitimize illegal transactions.

  • Team Bringing Diem Blockchain to Life Confirms $200M Raise, Says Coinbase and More Are Building on Devnet

    Aptos announced the funding round Tuesday and said major crypto brands were already contributing code.

  • Three down: Network not working as users complain they have no service and are unable to connect to internet

    Three’s phone and internet service has gone offline, leaving vast numbers of phones without a connection. Users complained that they had no service – and that usual fixes such as switching the device off and on were not bringing it back online. The company said on Twitter that it was aware of a problem and that it would be fixed “as soon as we can”.

  • Hillicon Valley — Warner keeps eye on Russia cyber moves

    Today is Monday, welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Follow The Hill's tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), and cyber reporter Ines Kagubare (@ineskagubare) for more coverage. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he's amazed Russia...

  • Alphabet Is Betting Big on Cybersecurity -- What It Means for Investors

    First Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) reported an upcoming 20-for-1 stock split, and now Amazon is following suit. A much bigger shred of news coming from Google has been all but buried by the upcoming stock split: Alphabet is acquiring cybersecurity platform Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $5.4 billion, which it will add to its Google Cloud segment. Google's acquisition of Mandiant is simple enough.