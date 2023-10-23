Irish woman found dead after shooting in New York

Police in New York were called in the early hours of Saturday

A 39 year-old Irish woman has been killed in a shooting at a house in New York.

Denise Morgan, who was originally from Tullyallen in County Louth, was found dead in the early hours of Saturday.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds to their heads in the borough of Queens in the city.

A spokesperson said officers were called at 02:44 local time (07:44 BST) on Saturday.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD said "a firearm was recovered in the vicinity of the deceased male".

Ms Morgan's family posted tributes to her online, saying they were "heartbroken".

Prayers were also said for her during mass in the Church of the Assumption in Tullyallen.

Parish priest Fr Seán Dooley offered prayers of comfort for Ms Morgan's family and friends "as they go through the most horrible time in their lives".