The wives of the Russian invaders reportedly sent the appeal to the editors of the publication, as well as Russia’s Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office.

“When we are unable to carry out the order, we receive threats of reprisals,” the conscripts said in the appeal.

“Example: ‘You will be prosecuted for desertion, you will have trouble with the commandant’s office and the military police, we will disband you two people at a time and send you on an offensive from which you will not return’.”

The appeal states that the regiment commander tried to explain to the command that “yesterday’s drivers, welders, furniture makers and metal welders cannot belong to the elite unit of stormtroopers and do not have the skills for it.”

According to the Russian invaders, after that, the commander has been detained, stripped off of his weapon, and taken to an unknown direction. Currently, nothing is known about his whereabouts.

This is already the third such appeal of conscripts from Irkutsk to Putin. Earlier, they complained that they were being trained for service in their local territorial defense units, but then they were formed into a unit of attack aircraft, even though they do not have the appropriate training.

They also stated that they were handed over to a Donetsk puppet authority militia, where “in one day, they were formed into assault units and sent to storm the Avdiivka military district without any support.”

About 560 Russian invaders were destroyed in Ukraine in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost almost 150,000 of its soldiers.

