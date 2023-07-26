Irmo High School teacher charged with giving minor THC gummies, ’sexual’ items

An Irmo High School teacher has been arrested and charged with giving an underage student THC gummies, vapes and “items of a sexual nature,” according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Brianna Nicole Carpenter, 25, has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s department..

“The victim’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in the victim’s room,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The victim later admitted a teacher gave it all to them.

“Deputies also found online communication between the minor and Carpenter,” Koon said. It is unclear whether the victim was a student of Carpenter’s.

Carpenter is also accused of giving the victim 70 to 80 edible THC gummies and two THC vape devices, according to the statement.

A LinkedIn page for Brianna Carpenter describes her as an English teacher in the Lexington & Richland School District 5. The page lists her start date as October 2022.

Carpenter is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. No information has been provided about whether Carpenter will be granted bond.