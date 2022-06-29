Irmo man accused of assaulting his 5-week-old baby, police say

An Irmo man is accused of assaulting his 5-week-old baby after the child was taken to an area hospital with injuries and dehydration.

The Irmo Police Department charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr. with unlawful conduct toward a child in connection with the baby’s injuries, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the child was brought to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in March to be treated for dehydration. While being treated for dehydration, medical staff “observed injuries which indicated possible abuse,” police said.

“After conducting multiple interviews as well as consulting with medical professionals, it was determined that Hollingsworth, who is the child’s father, was alone with the child when the injuries were sustained that resulted in dehydration which required medical treatment,” Irmo police said in a statement posted to social media Wednesday.

Hollingsworth was jailed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Tuesday night. The felony charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.