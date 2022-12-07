Irmo police arrest ‘Birthday Suit Bandit’ taking all-nude okra strut through town

Irmo police responded to reports of a night-time rambler walking down St. Andrews Road Tuesday night without any clothes on.

The police department detailed the encounter in a Facebook post after receiving multiple phone calls from Irmo residents about a naked person in the street.

“Yes, you read that correctly. N-a-k-e-d,” the post reads.

Officers made contact with the person, who is not named in the post, who was indeed “wearing nothing but their birthday suit,” according to the post, which didn’t specify the suspect’s gender.

“They said they just felt like doing something ‘crazy’ and streaking through Okra Town,” the post reads. Irmo annually hosts the Okra Strut in September.

The “Birthday Suit Bandit,” as the person was dubbed by the Facebook author who clearly enjoyed the assignment, was given a blanket and a lift to jail with an unspecified criminal charge.

“Not that we thought we would have to remind folks of this….but….please keep your clothing on while traversing the streets of Okra Town,” the post reads. “You can save yourself the embarrassment of an arrest, booking photo session and multiple awkward moments with Officers who thought they’d seen it all….until they really saw IT ALL.”

An officer with the Irmo Police Department confirmed to The State the nude individual is not believed to have been involved in any other criminal activity at the time of their excursion.