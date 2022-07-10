Irmo police investigating early Sunday shooting that left one person dead

The Irmo Police Department says it’s investigating an early Sunday shooting that left one person dead.

Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the New Friarsgate subdivision, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, a statement from the department said.

Despite lifesaving measures, the person died, police said.

Police said the shooting is an isolated incident, adding there is no danger to the public.

No arrests have been made, the department said.

The Irmo Police Department with the Richland County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the shooting.

