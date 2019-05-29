iRobot is one step ahead of Roomba competitors and knockoffs

Worldwide sales of consumer robots reached $5.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $19 billion by the end of 2025 , and that's in no small part thanks to iRobot IRBT .

The name "iRobot" might not be as well known as its flagship product, the Roomba. The company just launched some big updates to its product line, including a new, larger mopping robot called the Braava. Its goal is to have a complete home-cleaning robot fleet, so you never have to mow, or mop, or vacuum.

But since the beginning, iRobot has dealt with lots of competition and knockoffs. Now, with higher tariffs on goods produced in China, iRobot has to stay more vigilant than ever to stay on top of the market it created.





