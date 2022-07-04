The iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is on sale for less than $200 for the 4th of July

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

This 4th of July, there are sales on just about everything across major retailers like Wayfair, Home Depot, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more. While there are some excellent sales out there, this robot vacuum deal is one that caught our eye.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The iRobot Roomba 692, which earned a spot on our list of high-performance robot vacuums under $300, is available for just $179.99 (originally $299.99). That's a $120 discount on an excellent entry-level robot vacuum that'll help you get your home cleaned up again after your 4th of July cookout guests head home.

►What stores are open on July 4th? Here are the hours for Walmart, Costco, Target, and more

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Score early deals on beauty, fashion and home essentials

The Roomba 692 is available for under $200 during 4th of July sales.

Whether you're looking to buy your very first robot vacuum or in need of a replacement, the iRobot Roomba 692 is a great choice.

For starters, the Roomba 692 is a solid value (even when it's not on sale), making it an attractive budget buy compared to other, usually significantly more expensive, robot vacuums.

The iRobot Roomba 692 uses smart sensors to track what areas of your home tend to get dirtier, faster, then uses that information to adapt its cleaning routines to best suit your needs. Users review online are awash with customers praising this little robot, often focusing on its smart features, such as setting up automatic scheduled cleanings or using smart assistant integration to get the 692 up and running with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

If you're looking for a robot vacuum that won't wallop your wallet, the iRobot Roomba 692 is one of the best places to start—especially when its already normally low price is slashed during these 4th of July sales events. If you're interested in a robot vacuum, this is the place to start.

Story continues

Get the iRobot Roomba 692 for $179.99 at Amazon

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is under $200 for 4th of July sales