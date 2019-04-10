The iRobot Roomba 895 robot vacuum cleaner is almost £300 off in the Amazon Spring Sale

Twitter More

When you consider the wide selection of available robot vacuum cleaners, the first thing you realise is that we must really hate doing the vacuuming manually. The second thing you realise is that each model from each brand has a slightly different set of features, and therefore a different speciality.

Take the iRobot Roomba 895 for example. This robot vacuum cleaner has a set of impressive features that cover all of the essential components that make an effective device. What sets it apart from the competition is the tangle-free Airforce cleaning system that's ideal for pet hair. So if you have a pet, or pets, in the house, the the Roomba 895 might be the model for you. Read more...

